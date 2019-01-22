Construction Begins on Powerhouse Company's ING Pavilion in Amsterdam

Construction has begun on the Powerhouse Company-designed pavilion for the ING campus in Amsterdam. Located in the up-and-coming district of Amsterdam Southeast, the 900-square-meter pavilion seeks to “make a bold statement while integrating with its surroundings."

The clean, minimalist pavilion will sit at the heart of the ING campus, serving as both a dining area and a multifunctional space for the community. Emphasizing the natural landscape, the pavilion offers a synergy between the built and natural environment through a friendly circular form, a timber interior, and green Tichelaar tiles on the north and east facades.

The light timber element that forms the core of the building functions as structural support for the roof, while also becoming a sculptural furniture piece in its own right. When combined with the transparent façade, the freestanding element offers a “distinct architectural expression” augmented by a slight slope across the roof. While the central timber element and glass exterior form a dialogue with each other, they are designed so as to never come into contact with each other, thus creating continuous views and circulation around the core.

We designed the pavilion to be seamlessly integrated with its surroundings, creating a dynamic relationship between the interior and exterior. By combining a clear glass facade with natural materials and colors going in, the boundaries continue to blur as if there is no distinction between the two. Juxtaposing these elements with an interior of strong colors and soft textures generates an intimate indoor space with the comfort of a living room.

-Stijn Kemper, Project Principal, Powerhouse Company

Construction of the ING pavilion is now underway, with completion estimated in the second half of 2019.

Having won a design competition in 2016 the ING pavilion was designed by Powerhouse Company in collaboration with Benthem Crouwel Architects (ING headquarters designers) and karres+brands (campus masterplan designers).

Location: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Size: 900m2

Typology: Pavilion, Restaurant

Period: 2016 - 2019

Status: Under construction

Budget: Classified

Project initiator: ING

Client (Pavilion): OVG Real Estate and G&S Vastgoed

Client (Interior): The Traveller - Michiel Deenik, Neal Valentijn and Jeroen van Brussel

Interior design: Powerhouse Company and Studio BvanB in collaboration with OFFICE RBGV

Partner in charge: Stijn Kemper

Project team: Stijn Kemper, Nanne de Ru, Robbert Verheij, Gerben Knol, Alex Niemantsverdriet, Bjørn Andreassen, Erwin van Strien, Fernando Diez, Franca Houg, Gert Ververs, Helena Tse, Koen van den Dungen, Lesia Topolnyk, Max Tala Nossin, Melanie Lo, Mike Hansen, Peter Lee, Stefan de Meijer, Rafael Zarza García, Thowalfakar Humady

Lighting design: Studio Rublek

Constructor: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs

Installation-advisor: Deerns Raadgevende Ingenieurs

Building physics & fire safety: DGMR

Advisor building costs: Basalt

Project management interior design: JOBS Project Management - Jacob den Besten

Contractor pavilion: G&S Bouw

Contractor interior: Roord Binnenbouw