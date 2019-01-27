World
  Bugs of Light / Jarq

Bugs of Light / Jarq

  09:00 - 27 January, 2019
Bugs of Light / Jarq
Bugs of Light / Jarq, © Anibal Mangoni
© Anibal Mangoni

  • Architects

    Jarq

  • Location

    Argentina

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architect in Charge

    Javier López Revol

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Anibal Mangoni

  • Collaborators vs

    Arq. Fabrizio Balzamino

  • Structural Calculation

    Ing. Nicolás Morichetti

  • Ironworks

    Adelmo y Walter Gasparini
    More Specs Less Specs
© Anibal Mangoni
Text description provided by the architects. On the way to the Cumbrecita, between the intersection of the Los Reartes River and Route Prov. 109, about 170m2 were built with the intention of expanding the tourist / gastronomic offer to an area of ​​marked growth after the arrival of the asphalt.
Bichitos is a complement to Estancia San Felipe (cabins and camping) bordering the Thea House and owned by the same family, "Los Ortiz Negritto"

© Anibal Mangoni
Section
© Anibal Mangoni
The work is a "C" oriented towards the view of the Rio (South) that is born there near the Champaquí. One wing of this "C" is a sea container where diners are accommodated and the other two are built in concrete, stone and wood and house kitchen (with processing in sight), toilets, underground and extensions for outdoor diners. Upstairs, there is a terrace for tables with unparalleled visuals.

© Anibal Mangoni
Section
© Anibal Mangoni
Not only the stone of the place, but all the wood of the work is typical of the place, a mobile sawmill prepared tables for formwork, steps, furniture, countertops and coatings based on the Cedars and Acacias fallen in the last tornado in the area .
The analogy with the "Bichitos de luz" (very frequent in the nights of Intiyaco) was taken to the extreme, especially in the artifacts of illumination designed exclusively for the place.

© Anibal Mangoni
