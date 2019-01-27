Bugs of Light / Jarq

+ 21

Architects Jarq

Location Argentina

Category Houses

Architect in Charge Javier López Revol

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Anibal Mangoni

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators vs Arq. Fabrizio Balzamino

Structural Calculation Ing. Nicolás Morichetti

Ironworks Adelmo y Walter Gasparini

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the way to the Cumbrecita, between the intersection of the Los Reartes River and Route Prov. 109, about 170m2 were built with the intention of expanding the tourist / gastronomic offer to an area of ​​marked growth after the arrival of the asphalt.

Bichitos is a complement to Estancia San Felipe (cabins and camping) bordering the Thea House and owned by the same family, "Los Ortiz Negritto"

The work is a "C" oriented towards the view of the Rio (South) that is born there near the Champaquí. One wing of this "C" is a sea container where diners are accommodated and the other two are built in concrete, stone and wood and house kitchen (with processing in sight), toilets, underground and extensions for outdoor diners. Upstairs, there is a terrace for tables with unparalleled visuals.

Not only the stone of the place, but all the wood of the work is typical of the place, a mobile sawmill prepared tables for formwork, steps, furniture, countertops and coatings based on the Cedars and Acacias fallen in the last tornado in the area .

The analogy with the "Bichitos de luz" (very frequent in the nights of Intiyaco) was taken to the extreme, especially in the artifacts of illumination designed exclusively for the place.