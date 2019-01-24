Bluebird Townhouses / Altereco Design

+ 26

Architects Altereco Design

Location Barwon Heads, Australia

Category Houses

Lead Architect James Goodlet

Other Participants Melanie Hustler

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Nikole Ramsay

Text description provided by the architects. Most duplex developments attempt to maximize yield, pushing site constraints to the limits and maximizing the limitations of the planning scheme. In this case we we were lucky enough to respect the predominantly single story streetscape and create intimate spaces that are filled with natural light. Orientation was not ideal. Used a skillion roof form and glazing to allow natural light in.

With independent street frontage and each allotment over 400m2 - it’s a far from the claustrophobic sense of most townhouse developments.

Our clients are photographers. We have a longstanding relationship with them and felt privileged to be asked to design for an architectural photographer - when you know they have so many options at their fingertips! We were also super excited, knowing that they are adventurous by nature and we could reflect that in the style.