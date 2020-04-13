World
Refurbishment in Architecture

CIVRO flagship store / CROX

CIVRO flagship store / CROX

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Xuhui, China
  • Architects: CROX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  BLAKE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Siemens, CIVRO system, GANI, Nippon
  • Lead Architects: C.R.Lin, Bentao Li, Ying Zhou, Peigeng Huang
  • Client: CIVRO
  • Written By: C.R.LIN
entrance. Image © BLAKE
Text description provided by the architects. Because of buildings, people have their residences. Similarly, people can see the world on ground of opening the doors and windows. CIVROexhibition hall, situated in the old factory building in Yuejie, an area in Shanghai, in which CROXisinvited to create the concept space of infiniteenframed scenery.

grass lawn. Image © BLAKE
Regarding the display function which has been placed in old building space, architects would like to enhance the charming features of original spacewith the least design involvement in terms of their initial settings. Namely, the simplest lines are used to describe the meaning of life in an abstract manner, which makes an analogy with footprints on the path of life and runs through different spaces, stretching out the infinite enframed scenery.

Exploded views
In CIVRO exhibition hall, "line" shuttlesback and forth in it without boundary, and spreads numerous forms of space composition, and thus forms a free and open pattern.Combined with different applicable situations, it has shaped a space with flexible property.

entrance. Image © BLAKE
CIVRO exhibition hall is a red brick warehouse on the green grassland, with a flexible white frame that outlines elegance and individuality.The three-dimensional walking lines form different rest areas in the courtyard and also constitute the entrance structure of the main building. These lines have extra entry into different sizes of space in the interior. Building, interior and landscape are thus integrated into a complete spatial sequence.

entrance. Image © BLAKE
The way of this transformation not only forms a symbol of innovation and redefines the Shanghai old building recycling logic, but also adopts CIVRO aluminum frame products as the main building materials in the functional and aesthetic views. In addition, the structure itself constitutes the space andsatisfies the needs of display as well.

CIVRO introduction wall. Image © BLAKE
Enter the interior exhibition hall by following the lines, and the white aluminum frame creates the reception area.For example, a white box is cut into two different spacesin the interior so as to form a visual intersection. The east side of the building is the main product exhibition hall.The white frame forms different walls, resulting in various sizes of exhibition rooms. The west is the conference hall whose framed ceiling is changed depending on the use functions such as assembly, exhibition and press meeting, showing a white tone as a whole.

recreation area. Image © BLAKE
With the light and shadow diffusing mysterious broad frame sense, the interaction of hall is derived from the original columns and the walls. Breaking away from the conventional exhibition hall mode, it arouses the interactive emotion of the entire human and space.

recreation area_bar. Image © BLAKE
A picture is a landscape. In life, we walk around and gaze attentively at the sceneries with our eyes. Likewise, doors and windows are the eyes of buildings for communication, and thus CROX creates anunique scenery with infinite framework.

recreation area. Image © BLAKE
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Shanghai, China

