World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • 11:30 - 22 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 24

  • Director of Project

    Andrés Cajiga

  • Design manager

    Luis Hernández

  • Design Team

    Daniel López Marino, Gabriela Puente Hurrle

  • Interior Designer

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Director of Interiors

    Nadia Borrás

  • Interiors Team

    Carmen Cantú

  • Engineering Coordination

    Marcos Hernández Rodríguez

  • Engineering team

    Juan Carlos Díaz, Héctor Ruiz

  • Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

  • Structural engineering

    Jaime Palacios

  • Electric engineering

    Fernando Frías

  • Engineering A/C

    Noe Ibañez

  • Systems Engineering and Special Installations

    Fernando Merino

  • Hydrosanitary Engineering

    Pedro Medina

  • Construction

    Constructora NALUM, ing. Roberto Sidoti
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. On the beautiful island of Cozumel in Quintana Roo, Mexico, this 1,325 sqm luxury residential project is located on a 5,200 sqm site with abundant local vegetation and 38 meters of beachfront, offering superb views of the Mexican Caribbean.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The project is based on the guiding concept of fully respecting the site and its existing vegetation, resulting in a design that reflects a clear unity between the contemporary language and natural surroundings.
The undulating topography of the terrain includes a significant natural depression at the center. The residence is sited over this hollow, allowing the vegetation to continue beneath the project and to integrate itself organically into the habitable spaces.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The architectural program is contained over two levels which connect by means of bridges and terraces to the exterior pool and beach areas. In volumetric terms, the project forms an L-shape with an interplay of solids and voids in its façades that depend on the interior functions to create interesting spatial relationships between inside and outside. In this way, each room is provided with cross ventilation and natural illumination.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The main access to the house is situated to the north-east, close to the site boundary, and distributes the circulation of social and private areas on the ground floor. 

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

On the same level, facing the beach, are the social areas of the dining room, kitchen, and a wet bar—providing a transition to the beach—while the first four rooms and their respective services are located in a volume that lies perpendicular to the line of the beach, with views onto the internal garden.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

On the first floor are the master bedroom, two complementary bedrooms—all with terraces facing the sea—a family room contained by glass panels and an outdoor lounge with a reflecting pool that enhances the views over the internal garden.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The fewest possible materials were used, guided by their functionality and aesthetic qualities in terms of blending into their surroundings. These principally included the use of white cement mixed with the “dirty” water produced by the bark of the chukum tree to create a naturally waterproof finish for exterior and interior walls, together with a local limestone cladding for the external walls.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" [Casa Cozumel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos] 22 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909885/casa-cozumel-sordo-madaleno-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream