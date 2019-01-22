World
  Don Juan House / Emilio López Arquitecto

Don Juan House / Emilio López Arquitecto

Don Juan House / Emilio López Arquitecto
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

© Jag Studio

  Construction

    Daniel Corti

  Structural Calculation

    Patricio Cevallos
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Don Juan House is located near the top of a hill along the coast line. Oriented from east to west, the house opens at both sides: in the front facing the ocean and in the back to a native deciduous forest. The double-opening allows crossed ventilation and imbeds the house and its inhabitants within the surroundings.

© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio
Plans
Plans

The concept of the double-opening shaped the architecture, which is conceived as two funnels that converge at one side.

© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

110m2 contain the very simple plan, with two levels of open areas that connect through double-height ceilings. The living room, dining room, kitchen and a complete bathroom are distributed on the ground floor. Two bedrooms facing a double-height ceiling oriented to the ocean occupy the second floor. In the rear façade another double-height window opens up to the back with the staircase.

© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

The entire structure is made with local wood: Amarillo and Asta. Flat-fiber cement panels cover the shell of the house, while the inner façades are plastered and covered with bamboo, permitting a feel of warm materials within the inside yet not compromising the protection of the exterior of the house.

© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Emilio López Arquitecto
