Don Juan House / Emilio López Arquitecto

Construction Daniel Corti

Structural Calculation Patricio Cevallos

Text description provided by the architects. Don Juan House is located near the top of a hill along the coast line. Oriented from east to west, the house opens at both sides: in the front facing the ocean and in the back to a native deciduous forest. The double-opening allows crossed ventilation and imbeds the house and its inhabitants within the surroundings.

The concept of the double-opening shaped the architecture, which is conceived as two funnels that converge at one side.

110m2 contain the very simple plan, with two levels of open areas that connect through double-height ceilings. The living room, dining room, kitchen and a complete bathroom are distributed on the ground floor. Two bedrooms facing a double-height ceiling oriented to the ocean occupy the second floor. In the rear façade another double-height window opens up to the back with the staircase.

The entire structure is made with local wood: Amarillo and Asta. Flat-fiber cement panels cover the shell of the house, while the inner façades are plastered and covered with bamboo, permitting a feel of warm materials within the inside yet not compromising the protection of the exterior of the house.