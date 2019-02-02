World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. India
  5. Mindspace Architects
  6. 2016
  7. CMR EKYA School / Mindspace Architects

CMR EKYA School / Mindspace Architects

  • 02:00 - 2 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CMR EKYA School / Mindspace Architects
Save this picture!
CMR EKYA School / Mindspace Architects, © PHX india
© PHX india

© PHX india © PHX india © PHX india © PHX india + 33

  • Architects

    Mindspace Architects

  • Location

    CMR EKYA School, Bilekahalli, Bangalore, Karnataka, India

  • Category

    Schools

  • Lead Architects

    Sanjay Mohe, Pradeep S, Neha Ibrampurkar, Er.Mahesh. S.

  • Structural Consultants

    Rays Consultants

  • Contractors

    Discoy Construction pvt. Ltd

  • Services Consultants

    Maple Engg-Design Services

  • Clients

    CMR Group of Institutions

  • Area

    8020.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    PHX india, Mindspace
Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a school is always exciting and challenging since it is about dealing with the energy of children of different age groups, from nursery kids to adolescent teens. Each age group has specific psychological and physical need which has implication on architecture and conceiving of spaces. From a tender age of four, children spend most time of the day in school.

Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india
Save this picture!
Section 03
Section 03
Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

Hence school has to be a place where both teachers and students can learn and play, a place where they get inspired. While designing for children, an image of children exploring a space with no boundaries can be very inspiring- where they have the chance to touch and feel materials, respond to them. Eye levels can also be exploited and be made exciting for children. There are also different kinds of needs and curiosities that have to be met - to allow the young child to try and catch a ray of sunlight in their hands, for older children to have space for studying alone or in group, spaces for individual teaching. While designing schools, architecture offers immense potential and freedom, which also needs to be accompanied by understanding and observations on how children use and experience space through the years which we have tried to integrate in Ekya school.

Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

The CMR Ekya School in Bangalore has a total site area of 1.41 Acres, and accommodates students from kindergarten to Class 12. The kindergarten has a total of 10 classrooms, and rest of the classes has four sections each with laboratories and other administrative facilities.

Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

The ground floor is segregated into two zones ‑ one for the kindergarten, which has its own drop off and pickup area, and the second for the administrative facilities, separated from the kindergarten to give the young children the required security and privacy. The rest of the ground floor area is kept open, and becomes a part of the play area for students. The school has a play area consisting of a basketball court, volleyball and throw ball courts, two cricket practice pitches, a swimming pool and a play area for kindergarten in addition to other double and triple height covered play areas for the children.

Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

There are two layers of classrooms planned around the play area, with a corridor becoming a spine connecting the two layers. The corridors and bridges are staggered to have trees and plants and also to bring in light for the lower floors. The amphitheater at the ground floor provides a gradual transition between the ground and the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Mindspace
© Mindspace

There is a play of volume and light along the corridor. Wind tunnels are located after every two classrooms, which open into the corridor areas keeping the entire school campus including all the classrooms well ventilated and naturally lit, thus reducing energy consumption. The campus is made disabled-friendly by providing ramps and lifts to access all the levels. There are a lot of details in terms of railings, pin up boards, doors –windows, use of colours specifically developed to deal with different age groups.

Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

Our attempt is to create spaces that would complement the scale and energy of a child using elements of nature to create a happy place.

Save this picture!
© PHX india
© PHX india

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mindspace Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools India
Cite: "CMR EKYA School / Mindspace Architects" 02 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909867/cmr-ekya-school-mindspace-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream