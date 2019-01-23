World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  6. 2018
  7. CoorsTek Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

CoorsTek Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 10:00 - 23 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CoorsTek Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Save this picture!
CoorsTek Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Ron Pollard © Ron Pollard © Ron Pollard © Nic Lehoux + 18

    • Architect Of Record

      Anderson Mason Dale Architects

    • General Contractor

      FCI Constructors

    • Landscape Designer

      Lime Green Design

    • Mechanical Engineer

      Shaffer Baucom Engineering & Consulting

    • Structural Engineer

      Martin Martin Consulting Engineers
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Ron Pollard
    © Ron Pollard

    Text description provided by the architects. The new CoorsTek Center at the Colorado School of Mines is an education and research facility dedicated to connecting students, faculty, researchers, and industry professionals from around the world. Located in the heart of campus, the four-story building is a significant milestone in a multigenerational partnership between Mines, the Coors family, and CoorsTek, a leader in technical ceramics manufacturing.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    The new Center supports a broad range of academic and research activities. The building is home to the College of Applied Science and Engineering (CASE) and Department of Physics, and supports collaborative partnerships among the college’s three other departments and two interdisciplinary programs: the Department of Chemistry and Geochemistry, the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, the Materials Science Program, and the Nuclear Science and Engineering Program.

    Save this picture!
    © Ron Pollard
    © Ron Pollard

    The building’s design employs massing and materiality to connect to the site’s historic context and the omnipresent Front Range landscape. Its metal and glass facade is vertically punctuated by service cores clad in dark masonry, which help to anchor the building’s entrances. Floating horizontal masonry panels made of the signature pale brick used extensively throughout campus add visual interest and introduce a forward-looking aesthetic utilizing the historical palette. The northwest exterior, which fronts the popular campus green known as Kafadar Commons, consists of full-height glazing at Level 1, and vertical glass panels and metal fins at Levels 2 and 3 that float above and modulate as influenced by the building’s interior program.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    While the Center is designed to accommodate CASE, the larger campus need for general classroom space provided an opportunity to draw students and faculty of all disciplines through the building. Media-intensive ‘Active Learning’ rooms are flexible and can be rearranged for group work and discussions as curriculum dictates. Outside the classrooms, a lively promenade with panoramic visual connections to the campus green incorporates seating and collaborative work areas of varied types and scales, offering opportunities for both planned and chance encounters. These spaces emulate tech workplaces to create an open, dynamic environment that will prepare students for post-college work life.

    Save this picture!
    Floor Plan
    Floor Plan

    CoorsTek’s complex programmatic requirements, contrasted by the general classroom spaces on the main level, define the building’s organizational logic. While Level 1 is made available to the entire campus, Levels 2 and 3 contain dedicated teaching and research laboratories, and faculty and graduate student offices. Additional lab spaces with specific lighting, sound, or vibration requirements are tucked below grade. 

    Save this picture!
    © Ron Pollard
    © Ron Pollard

    Made possible with a $27 million gift from CoorsTek and the Coors family, the CoorsTek Center is a world-class facility that celebrates Mines’ unique institutional needs and vibrant campus setting, and will serve as a focal point for the CoorsTek-Mines research partnership for years to come.

    Save this picture!
    © Nic Lehoux
    © Nic Lehoux

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
    Office

    Products:

    Wood Glass Brick

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
    Cite: "CoorsTek Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 23 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909862/coorstek-center-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream