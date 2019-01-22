World
  3. 15 Mexican Projects that Use Terraces as Design Elements

One of the most important factors when designing is the specific climate of the site. This can often present challenges when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, Mexico and its privileged climate can be in an architect's favor. Here, architects can create microclimates and spaces that blur the transition of inside and outside.

On several occasions, we have talked about design methods that enhance the geographical conditions of such a diverse country, from patios to brise soleils. Below, a compilation of 15 projects that use terraces as design elements to extend and mimic spaces with their surroundings.

Terraza TEA / Estudio MMX

El Mirador House / CC Arquitectos

Irekua Anatani House / Broissin

Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

SJAIII / CDM Casas de México

Casa Lomas / Oficio Taller

2I4E House / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda

Escandón Terrace / PALMA

Star House / Xavier Salas Arquitectos

Casa Moreno / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

CSF House / López Duplan Arquitectos

Terrace SC / TAAB

Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales

Hotel Sanará / Studio Arquitectos

Fundación Casa Wabi Headquarters / Alberto Kalach

