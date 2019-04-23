OssO Restaurant / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

+ 24

Architects Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Location Nova Lima - MG, 34000-000, Brazil

Category Restaurant

Team of Architects Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Alice Leite Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Gabriel de Souza, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire, Sávio de Oliveira, Rodrigo Gomes

Trainees Gustavo Monteiro, Wesley Gonzaga, Caio Vieira, Mariana Carvalho, Rafaela Renno, Felipe Franco

Management and planning Isabela Tolentino, Marina Gonçalves Duarte

Communication Diana Penna, Tamiris Bibbó

Construction and management EPO Engenharia

Construction Engineer Gustavo Arruda

Structural project, fabrication and assembly of metal structure Techneaço

Engineer Carlos Costa

Panels Grim Grid Design: Greco, Design Produção: Euro Injet

Luminotechnical Project Arquitetura e Luz, Arquiteta Sônia Mendes, Fornecimento das peças de iluminação: Templuz

Automation and Sound Tecai Automação, Áudio e Vídeo

Furniture Prodomo Design – Designer Grácia Mendes OMN Studio – Designer Olavo Machado Neto

Locksmith JB Serralheria

Area 508.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Loading...

Adding to the expansion of the city of Nova Lima, in the Greater Belo Horizonte, Osso Restaurant opened a new location in Vila da Serra. With 250 seats, the new restaurant mixes items both contemporary and rustic, by using iron, glass, leather and wire panels.

The heart of the whole project is the parrilla, the grill framed by a glass curtain that lets everyone see the kitchen’s vibe. From that particular element came the concept for all of the items that form the restaurant’s space.

The fire in the color of the walls and ceiling and the amber-tinged lights bring the customers a feeling of coziness. The steel of the knives and the wood of the meat-cutting boards are also integrated in the structure, in the counters and the furniture.

Exclusive furnishing was created for the restaurant by Prodomo Design, who used everything from tables made out of heat-treated eucalyptus boards to seats molded in eco-friendly leather.

The big Grim Grid ceiling – made out of metallic panels designed by Greco Design especially for the restaurant – is sure to attract the customers’ attention. Over the Grim Grid panels, there are layers of foam coated with clear fabric in order to better reflect the light. Painted in gradients of yellow, red and orange, the panels resemble flames.

Chairs were created exclusively by designer Olavo Machado Neto, out of a steel structure with seats and backs in steel plates.