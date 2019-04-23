World
  OssO Restaurant / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

OssO Restaurant / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  14:00 - 23 April, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
OssO Restaurant / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
OssO Restaurant / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados, © Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

© Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança © Jomar Bragança + 24

  • Architects

    Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • Location

    Nova Lima - MG, 34000-000, Brazil

  • Category

    Restaurant

  • Team of Architects

    Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Alice Leite Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Gabriel de Souza, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire, Sávio de Oliveira, Rodrigo Gomes

  • Trainees

    Gustavo Monteiro, Wesley Gonzaga, Caio Vieira, Mariana Carvalho, Rafaela Renno, Felipe Franco

  • Management and planning

    Isabela Tolentino, Marina Gonçalves Duarte

  • Communication

    Diana Penna, Tamiris Bibbó

  • Construction and management

    EPO Engenharia

  • Construction Engineer

    Gustavo Arruda

  • Structural project, fabrication and assembly of metal structure

    Techneaço

  • Engineer

    Carlos Costa

  • Panels Grim Grid

    Design: Greco, Design Produção: Euro Injet

  • Luminotechnical Project

    Arquitetura e Luz, Arquiteta Sônia Mendes, Fornecimento das peças de iluminação: Templuz

  • Automation and Sound

    Tecai Automação, Áudio e Vídeo

  • Furniture

    Prodomo Design – Designer Grácia Mendes OMN Studio – Designer Olavo Machado Neto

  • Locksmith

    JB Serralheria

  • Area

    508.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jomar Bragança

Adding to the expansion of the city of Nova Lima, in the Greater Belo Horizonte, Osso Restaurant opened a new location in Vila da Serra. With 250 seats, the new restaurant mixes items both contemporary and rustic, by using iron, glass, leather and wire panels.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The heart of the whole project is the parrilla, the grill framed by a glass curtain that lets everyone see the kitchen’s vibe. From that particular element came the concept for all of the items that form the restaurant’s space.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The fire in the color of the walls and ceiling and the amber-tinged lights bring the customers a feeling of coziness. The steel of the knives and the wood of the meat-cutting boards are also integrated in the structure, in the counters and the furniture. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Exclusive furnishing was created for the restaurant by Prodomo Design, who used everything from tables made out of heat-treated eucalyptus boards to seats molded in eco-friendly leather.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The big Grim Grid ceiling – made out of metallic panels designed by Greco Design especially for the restaurant – is sure to attract the customers’ attention. Over the Grim Grid panels, there are layers of foam coated with clear fabric in order to better reflect the light. Painted in gradients of yellow, red and orange, the panels resemble flames.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Chairs were created exclusively by designer Olavo Machado Neto, out of a steel structure with seats and backs in steel plates.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

About this office
Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Brazil
Cite: "OssO Restaurant / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Restaurante OssO / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 23 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909857/osso-restaurant-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

