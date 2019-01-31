10SPACE, The Future Hall / SpaceStation

+ 28

Architects SpaceStation

Location #56, Dongzhimenwaixiejie Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

Category Museums & Exhibit

Lead Architects Zheng Wang

Design Team Chen Feng, Ling Li, Fangchao Wang, Shuang Ding

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Weiqi Jin

Structure Design Consultant Zheng Song

Construction Drawing Xingwu Zhao

Lighting Design Consultant Frontier Design

Sound Design Consultant Yong Zhang

Signage System Design Guannan Hu

Construction WFP

Text description provided by the architects. This is a space renovation project. The original space w a box-shaped space of about 500 square meters.

The client hoped that the renovated space could cope with a variety of usage scenarios: exhibitions, training, meetings, movies, performances, and other current unpredictable needs.

We found that these usage scenarios differ greatly in the requirements of visual control, streamline the organization, light environment, sound environment, and space height. So the core of the design work soon became a rethinking of the interface of the encapsulated space.

Our goal was to solve all the problems through a simple system.

The final solution is divided into two steps: first, a large step is used to reconstruct the section of the space. The large steps can be used as both traffic space and grandstand. The second step is to wrap the whole space, including the side and top of the space, with many turning axles. The side flange forms an open "wall" and the top flange forms a "curtain" that can fall.

All the turnovers are 5 cm thick, and special high strength honeycomb panels are used as materials. When backlighting, the material is translucent. At this time, it can be seen that there is no frame inside the whole turning board. The light diffuses uniformly inside the material. When you look closely, you can also find the texture of the fiber on the surface of the material.

The transformed space provides a variety of ways to "see and be seen" and can be further designed in use.