World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Spain
  5. Taller Básico de Arquitectura
  6. 2014
  7. Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura

Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura

  • 02:00 - 21 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 23

  • Architects

    Taller Básico de Arquitectura

  • Location

    Gonzalo de Berceo Street, Haro. La Rioja, Spain

  • Authors

    Javier Pérez Herreras, Javier Quintana de Uña

  • Design Team

    Edurne Pérez Diaz de Arcaya, Manuel Antón Martínez, Xabier Ilundáin Madurga, Joseba Aramburu Barrenetxea, David Santamaria Ozcoidi and Laura Elvira Tejedor

  • Technical Architect

    Carlos Munilla Orera

  • Area

    26802.1 ft2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Pedro Pegenaute

  • Category

    Day Care
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The architecture of a Hollow-Rock
Geography as origin
The preschool is built on the urban limit of Haro. A place without buildings, marked with road lines, announces its immediate apparition. The strong slope delineates and discovers for us the possibility of an architecture of a geographic origin.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Elevation and section 01
Elevation and section 01
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Mineral structures
We conceive an architecture dictated by crystallographic laws. The day care center is conceived as a great rock, a visible structure for that buildingless city.  The building is erected from an array of horizontal and vertical concrete planes that construe in their organization the spatial structure of the center. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Hollowness as habitation
The strong slope of the site crystallizes into two great horizontal planes. The lower one is anchored in the original topography, hosting maintenance and service facilities. The higher one gives room to the day care center's own use, elevating them from the existing topography. Both planes are intersected with a display of four great diagonal walls that organize the school program. From this intersection the day care center unfolds as a continuity of ample hollows that reveal their interior as a new architectural geography.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Taller Básico de Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Day Care Spain
Cite: "Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura" [Escuela Infantil en Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura] 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909702/preschool-in-haro-taller-basico-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream