Preschool in Haro / Taller Básico de Arquitectura

Architects Taller Básico de Arquitectura

Location Gonzalo de Berceo Street, Haro. La Rioja, Spain

Authors Javier Pérez Herreras, Javier Quintana de Uña

Design Team Edurne Pérez Diaz de Arcaya, Manuel Antón Martínez, Xabier Ilundáin Madurga, Joseba Aramburu Barrenetxea, David Santamaria Ozcoidi and Laura Elvira Tejedor

Technical Architect Carlos Munilla Orera

Area 26802.1 ft2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Pedro Pegenaute

Category Day Care

Structural Calculation FS estructuras

Installation Engineer GE& asociados More Specs Less Specs

The architecture of a Hollow-Rock

Geography as origin

The preschool is built on the urban limit of Haro. A place without buildings, marked with road lines, announces its immediate apparition. The strong slope delineates and discovers for us the possibility of an architecture of a geographic origin.

Mineral structures

We conceive an architecture dictated by crystallographic laws. The day care center is conceived as a great rock, a visible structure for that buildingless city. The building is erected from an array of horizontal and vertical concrete planes that construe in their organization the spatial structure of the center.

Hollowness as habitation

The strong slope of the site crystallizes into two great horizontal planes. The lower one is anchored in the original topography, hosting maintenance and service facilities. The higher one gives room to the day care center's own use, elevating them from the existing topography. Both planes are intersected with a display of four great diagonal walls that organize the school program. From this intersection the day care center unfolds as a continuity of ample hollows that reveal their interior as a new architectural geography.