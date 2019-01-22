World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. United States
  5. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
  6. 2018
  7. Optimo / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Optimo / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

  • 10:00 - 22 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Optimo / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Save this picture!
© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

© Tom Rossiter © Tom Rossiter © Tom Rossiter © Tom Rossiter + 20

  • Architecture Project Team, Interior Design Project Team

    Brian Lee, Jaime Velez, Jeremy Bouck, Daniel Bell, Dennis Milam, Rebecca Delaney, Michelle Mirrielees, Dickson Whitney III

  • Creative Consultant to Optimo

    Richard F. Tomlinson II

  • Project and Process Management

    Dave Crowell / Cotter Consulting

  • Project and Design Assistance

    James Gorski / Bureau of Architecture and Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

Text description provided by the architects. For more than 25 years, Optimo has developed a cult following as a leading maker of handcrafted hats for a unique, diverse, and devoted global clientele. Located in Beverly, Illinois, an historic neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, Optimo’s recently completed headquarters consolidates its design, operations, and production spaces inside a 100-year-old decommissioned firehouse. To create a space reflective of Optimo’s ethos of craftsmanship, authenticity, and timeless luxury, the company engaged SOM—a firm which shares the same values—to develop a scheme befitting of a hat maker known for its rigorous attention to detail.

Save this picture!
© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Optimo / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, © Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

Expressed as a contemporary workshop with an industrial aesthetic, the design draws from a palette of refined, understated materials, including blackened steel, walnut, and cork. SOM worked with Optimo to create an efficient and collaborative work flow, more than doubling Optimo’s production capacity and accommodating future expansion. “Our intention was to create an exceptional hat factory to produce an exceptional product,” says Optimo owner Graham Thompson. “Collaborating with SOM was key in reimagining this space—we both approach design with integrity and purpose.”

Save this picture!
© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

The space is as customized as the hats themselves: elegant steel casings frame task and ambient lighting above workstations; custom floor-to-ceiling shelving houses unique hat forms and molds; tailor-made rolling racks organize and mobilize hats for effortless access on the factory floor; modern and antique machinery were organized and finished uniformly in matte black; and restored glazed-brick walls wrap the daylit double-height space. Using early to mid-20th century techniques, each Optimo hat is formed and finished with materials like straw, fine furs, and rare ribbons to provide the superior product that defines the brand.

Save this picture!
© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Commercial Architecture Retail Store Historic Preservation United States
Cite: "Optimo / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP" 22 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909694/optimo-skidmore-owings-and-merrill-llp/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream