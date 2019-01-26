6 Broadway Market Mews / Delvendahl Martin Architects

+ 21

Client Private Client

Structural Engineer PHI Design

CDM coordinator Bernard Williams Associates (BWA)

Building Control inspector Approved Inspector Services

Contractor Sail & Sons

Text description provided by the architects. Broadway Market is a vibrant area, lined with two and three story properties with a variety of commercial uses, and on Saturdays the street is pedestrianized for a lively market. Parallel to the main street, Broadway Market Mews is largely occupied by local businesses, shops and a strong artist’s community that has been in the area for a couple of decades.

The project at 6 Broadway Market Mews comprises the refurbishment of the existing workshop on the ground floor and a first floor extension to create a new studio flat. Having worked as an artist in Broadway Market since the early 90s, the client has witnessed significant change in the area, and felt it was important to make a positive contribution through their project. Driven by the client's desire to enhance the mixed character of the surrounding area, the scheme aims to create a contextual yet unique and surprising response, moving away from the brick boxes emerging in the immediate vicinity, whilst staying true to the industrial quality of the mews.

The retained brick structure acts as a plinth to a new lightweight timber frame extension, with exposed glulam spruce beams to the interior, and clad in light grey standing seam metal to reflect the changing light. The approach was to generate a shape which would maximize daylight penetration and minimize the sense of enclosure to the surrounding properties, softening the impact of development. The new building, with its sloping planes and set backs, has a characterful roof line that alludes to the working history of the Mews.

The project forms part of a ‘family’ of interventions that Delvendahl Martin Architects are currently working on in the area and expands upon ideas explored in the practice’s earlier extension to the adjacent ‘Fabrications’ design studio and shop. Collectively, these begin to establish a new vernacular language across Broadway Market.