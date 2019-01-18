World
  Bjarke Ingels Group's XI / The Eleventh Takes Shape in New York City

Bjarke Ingels Group's XI / The Eleventh Takes Shape in New York City

Bjarke Ingels Group's XI / The Eleventh Takes Shape in New York City
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

New photographs by Paul Clemence show BIG -Bjarke Ingels Group’s “The Eleventh” taking shape as construction continues in Chelsea, Manhattan. Having topped out in August 2018, the scheme’s twisting geometries are taking their place within the “Pritzker District” with neighbors including Frank Gehry’s IAC Building, Jean Nouvel’s 100 11th Avenue and Foster + Partners’ 551 West 21st Street.

The development’s larger 35-story, 400-foot-tall structure will twist alongside a second 300-foot-tall sister tower, both clad with bronze and travertine, sharing a connected podium and skybridge.

© Paul Clemence

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The Eleventh will span the entire block between 17th and 18th streets and 10th and 11th avenues. The towers will house a total of 236 residences as well as the “Six Senses New York” Spa Hotel.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Since its unveiling in November 2015, the scheme has gone through multiple iterations, before a final approved scheme began construction in 2017. The towers are expected to be completed later in 2019.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Last month, BIG revealed images of its plans for King Street West in Toronto, formed as sets of pixels extruded upwards to create space for housing, retail, and boutique offices. Meanwhile, the firm’s “urban tree farm” is set to become their first building in South America, rising above the dense city of Quito, Ecuador.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Images via: Paul Clemence

Bjarke Ingels' Twisting High Line Towers Presented in New Art Installation

It was an early morning in Chelsea, and men in suits were standing around the street, ushering in guests into a dark, 12,000 square-foot exhibition space at the XI gallery. Inside, the room was lit by a centerpiece installation of the New York City skyline, sprawling upwards towards the ceiling with its reflection.

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Bjarke Ingels Group's XI / The Eleventh Takes Shape in New York City" 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

