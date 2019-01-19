27 Projects Win 2019 AIANY Design Awards

The New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has presented 27 projects with 2019 Design Awards. AIANY announced the results after two days of deliberations by a a jury of independent architects, educators, critics, and planners. For each of the five categories, winning projects were granted either an “Honor” or “Merit” award, and were chosen for their design quality, innovation and technique.
The jury honored the selected projects and the firms that designed them as representing exceptional work by AIA New York members and architects practicing in New York City. The jury included Carol Ross Barney, FAIA, Hon. ASLA, Design Principal, Ross Barney Architects; Fabrizio Barozzi, Partner, Barozzi/Veiga; Craig Barton, Architect, Educator, and Author; Billie Faircloth, AIA, LEED AP BD + C, Partner, KieranTimberlake; Alessandro Munge, Principal, Studio Munge; Garth Rockcastle, FAIA, Founding Principal, MSR Design; and Brigitte Shim, Hon. FAIA, Principal, Shim-Sutcliffe. All winning work will be exhibited in the 2019 AIANY Design Awards Exhibition at the Center for Architecture beginning April 15 with an opening reception from 6-8pm. Winning projects will also be recognized at the Honors and Awards Luncheon on April 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.
Best in Competition
Tata Consultancy Services, Banyan Park
Location: Mumbai, India
Architect: Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners
Associate Architect: Somaya & Kalappa Consultants
Architecture
Honor
Ephemeral Edge
Location: Austerlitz, NY
Architect: Dean/Wolf Architects
Landscape Architect: Reed Hilderbrand
Floral Court
Location: London, UK
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Merit
Shelter Island House
Location: Shelter Island, NY
Architect: Christoff:Finio Architecture
SUNY Fredonia Rockefeller Arts Center
Location: Fredonia, NY
Architect: Deborah Berke Partners
Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects
35XV
Location: New York, NY
Architect: FXCollaborative
Tenement Museum Renovation
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Perkins Eastman
Columbia University The Forum
Location: New York, NY
Design Architect: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Architect of Record: Dattner Architects
Associate Architect: Caples Jefferson Architects
Cluny Park Residence
Location: Singapore
Architect: SCDA Architects
Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art
Location: Richmond, VA
Architect: Steven Holl Architects
Associate Architect: BCWH
Landscape Architect: Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture
University of Pennsylvania Department of Management & Technology Renovation
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Architect: Studio Joseph
Landscape Architect: DAVID RUBIN Land Collective
Empire Stores
Architects: Studio V Architecture and S9 Architecture
Associate Architect: Perkins Eastman
Landscape Architect: Future Green Studio
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Princeton University Embodied Computation Laboratory
Location: Princeton, NJ
Architect: The Living
Architect of Record: NK Architects
Cornell Tech Tata Innovation Center
Location: New York, NY
Architect: WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism
Interiors
Honor
New York Public Library 53rd Street Branch
Location: New York, NY
Architect: TEN Arquitectos
Merit
Turnstyle
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Architecture Outfit
Oculi House
Location: New York, NY
Architect: O’Neill Rose Architects
Chelsea Pied-à-Terre
Location: New York, NY
Architect: STADT Architecture
Claus Porto New York
Location: New York, NY
Architect: Tacklebox Architecture
Projects
Merit
Investing in Our Future: How School Modernization Impacts Indoor Environmental Quality and Occupants
Locations: Washington, DC
Architect: Perkins Eastman
Strategic Research Partner: District of Columbia Public Schools
Dissolving Arch
Location: Seogwipo, South Korea
Architect: stpmj
Subculture: Microbial Metrics and the Multi-Species City
Location: New York, NY
Architect: The Living
Urban Design
Honor
Tanderrum Bridge
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Architects: John Wardle Architects and NADAAA in collaboration
Landscape Architect: OCULUS
+StL: Growing an Urban Mosaic
Location: St. Louis, MO
Architect: OBJECT TERRITORIES
Architect: [dhd] Derek Hoeferlin Design
Landscape Architect: TLS Landscape Architecture
Sustainability
Honor
New York University 370 Jay Street
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Architect: Mitchell Giurgola Architects
Sustainability Consultant: Atelier Ten
Workplace Design: STUDIOS Architecture
Landscape Architect: Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects
Merit
COOKFOX Architects Studio
Location: New York, NY
Architect: COOKFOX Architects
Sustainability Consultant: Terrapin Bright Green
Bridge
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Architect: GLUCK+
Sustainability Consultant: The Sheward Partnership