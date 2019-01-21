World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Sweden
  5. Matteo Foresti
  6. 2018
  7. Kale & Crave / Matteo Foresti

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Kale & Crave / Matteo Foresti

  • 03:00 - 21 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kale & Crave / Matteo Foresti
Save this picture!
Kale & Crave / Matteo Foresti, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 20

  • Architects

    Matteo Foresti

  • Location

    Roslagsgatan 2, Stockholm, Sweden

  • Lead Architects

    Matteo Foresti

  • Construction company

    Lindblad&partners

  • Engineer

    KE gruppen AB

  • Carpenter

    Jiwes Modell & Snickeri

  • Ventilation

    DC vent AB

  • Plumber

    Ericsson & Holmstedt VVS

  • El

    Pernolds El AB

  • Client

    FIGFY AB

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    João Morgado

  • Category

    Renovation
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of Stockholm, behind a couple of large arches, an old space organized on four comparted floors was completely reimagined.

Save this picture!
Sections 01
Sections 01
Save this picture!
Sections 02
Sections 02

Existing walls, floors and stairs were tear down to valorize the quality of the building characterized by thick walls and defined geometries.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Sharp lines redraw all the horizontal and vertical connections defining new hierarchies:

The foyer
A generous foyer welcome the clients to the restaurant. This double height space is dominated by the stairs and its vault and connects the street to the counter, the upper floor, the kitchen and the lower floors.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The terrace
The upper floor accommodates some tables and overlooks the foyer. This room, throw a semi- circular window, is facing the street and the nearby garden.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

The middle floor
Half floor downstairs you find the lower part of the restaurant towards the property's quiet courtyard. in this level is also placed the main kitchen.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The cellar
A soft, uniform color combined with oak furniture and few other details in black is the background for the main focus: the colorful food presented in the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The lowest floor accommodates the bathrooms, staff room, refrigerators and technical rooms.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Matteo Foresti
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment Renovation Sweden
Cite: "Kale & Crave / Matteo Foresti" 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909630/kale-and-crave-matteo-foresti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream