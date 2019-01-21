World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Amezcua
  6. 2018
  7. UVENCE ART + HOTEL / AMEZCUA

UVENCE ART + HOTEL / AMEZCUA

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
UVENCE ART + HOTEL / AMEZCUA
Save this picture!
UVENCE ART + HOTEL / AMEZCUA, © Rodrigo Pardo
© Rodrigo Pardo

© Rodrigo Pardo © Rodrigo Pardo © Rodrigo Pardo © Rodrigo Pardo + 19

  • Architects

    Amezcua

  • Location

    San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chis., Mexico

  • Design Team

    Miguel González, Aarón Rivera, Rodrigo Lugo, María Fernanda González, Diego Celaya, Víctor Cruz, Benjamín Mercado, Ana Herrera, Philipp Henestrosa, Alexander Hernández, Sarai Cházaro, Julio Amezcua.

  • Interior Design

    AMEZCUA, Eduardo Lizalde, César Ibarra

  • Area

    2650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rodrigo Pardo

  • Category

    Hotels
Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Pardo
© Rodrigo Pardo

Text description provided by the architects. Uvence Art + Hotel is a recycling and reuse project that follows a growth strategy building new layers of history. The project revalues ​​and rescues a historic building in Chiapas, Mexico and updates its use, generating a collective benefit for the site and the city. This intervention transforms old spaces to satisfy current needs, through a contemporary language that reintegrates them into their context.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Pardo
© Rodrigo Pardo

The intervention consists of 2,650 m2 in what was a non-profit foundation, now converted into a boutique hotel that stands out for its art decoration.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The transformation proposal redefines a historic building with a central courtyard, renovating spaces that were occupied by offices and warehouses, modifying them to house 8 luxury rooms with thermal pools and interior patios, which are distributed around a shallow water body crowned by a Mathias Goertiz sculpture.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Pardo
© Rodrigo Pardo
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The rooms stand out for the contrast of contemporary and traditional elements and the use of local materials that give a literal reading of the space; concrete walls made with local soil which separate the different environments, while supporting the metal structure; inclined roofs that give a sculptural sense of space and establish a clear difference between the new and existing elements, achieving a contrast of sensations; recycled furniture: chairs, sofas, tables, bureaus, lamps and designer furniture such as Arturo Pani, Clara Porset, Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and Luis Barragán, among others, acquired second hand to later go through a process of restoration and renovation with handmade fabrics from Chiapas.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Pardo
© Rodrigo Pardo
Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Pardo
© Rodrigo Pardo

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Amezcua
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Mexico
Cite: "UVENCE ART + HOTEL / AMEZCUA" [UVENCE ARTE + HOTEL / AMEZCUA] 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909627/uvence-art-plus-hotel-amezcua/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream