UVENCE ART + HOTEL / AMEZCUA

+ 19

Architects Amezcua

Location San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chis., Mexico

Design Team Miguel González, Aarón Rivera, Rodrigo Lugo, María Fernanda González, Diego Celaya, Víctor Cruz, Benjamín Mercado, Ana Herrera, Philipp Henestrosa, Alexander Hernández, Sarai Cházaro, Julio Amezcua.

Interior Design AMEZCUA, Eduardo Lizalde, César Ibarra

Area 2650.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rodrigo Pardo

Category Hotels

Text description provided by the architects. Uvence Art + Hotel is a recycling and reuse project that follows a growth strategy building new layers of history. The project revalues ​​and rescues a historic building in Chiapas, Mexico and updates its use, generating a collective benefit for the site and the city. This intervention transforms old spaces to satisfy current needs, through a contemporary language that reintegrates them into their context.

The intervention consists of 2,650 m2 in what was a non-profit foundation, now converted into a boutique hotel that stands out for its art decoration.

The transformation proposal redefines a historic building with a central courtyard, renovating spaces that were occupied by offices and warehouses, modifying them to house 8 luxury rooms with thermal pools and interior patios, which are distributed around a shallow water body crowned by a Mathias Goertiz sculpture.

The rooms stand out for the contrast of contemporary and traditional elements and the use of local materials that give a literal reading of the space; concrete walls made with local soil which separate the different environments, while supporting the metal structure; inclined roofs that give a sculptural sense of space and establish a clear difference between the new and existing elements, achieving a contrast of sensations; recycled furniture: chairs, sofas, tables, bureaus, lamps and designer furniture such as Arturo Pani, Clara Porset, Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and Luis Barragán, among others, acquired second hand to later go through a process of restoration and renovation with handmade fabrics from Chiapas.