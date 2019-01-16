Shortlisted Projects Announced for the EU Mies Award 2019

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2019 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The Prize, for which ArchDaily is a media partner, has seen a jury distil 383 nominated works into a 40-project-strong, celebrating the trends and opportunities in adaptive reuse, housing, and culture across Europe.

The shortlist is spread across 17 European countries, with France topping the count with 7 projects. Of the 40 projects, 15 are represented in the Culture category (including museums, cultural centers, and music theaters) with other typologies ranging from education to collective housing, healthcare to urban planning.

“The 2019 nominees highlight metropolitan areas as the location of most of the works, but the map also reveals the generation of axes such as the Dublin-Brussels-Ljubljana-Tirana one, where 100 million Europeans live and a third of the total number of nominated works have been built," explained prize coordinator Ivan Blasi.

The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik by Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Icelandic practice Batteríið and Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap and the was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga. The winner in 2017 was the Kleiburg Flats by NL Architects.

The winner of the 2019 is set to be announced in April. Below, we have rounded up the shortlist of contenders still vying for the main prize, and the special mention award for emerging architects.

Albania

Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E, Plant en Houtgoed, Anri Sala, iRI

Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E. Image © Filip Dujardin

Austria

House of Music Innsbruck / Erich Strolz, Dietrich I Untertifaller Architekten

House of Music Innsbruck / Tom Winter Architects. Image © Roland Halbe

Aspern Federal School / fasch&fuchs,architekten

Aspern Federal School / fasch&fuchs.architekten. Image © Hertha Hurnaus

Perforamative Brise-Soleil / StudioVlaySreeruw itz ZT-HMBH

Performative Brise Soleil / StudioVlayStreeruwitz ZT-GMBH. Image © Bruno Klomfar

Belgium

Residential care center KAPELLEVELD / architecten de vylder vinck tallieu

Residential care center KAPELLEVELD / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin

PC CARITAS / architecten de vylder vinck tallieu

PC CARITAS / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ryhove Urban Factory / Trans

Ryhove Urban Factory / Trans. Image © Stijn Bollaert

De Krook library / Coussée & Goris architecten, RCR Arquitectes

De Krook library / Coussée & Goris architecten, RCR Arquitectes. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Denmark

Adaptation of the former factory Mlynica / . Image © Jakub Skokan a Martin Tůma (BoysPlayNice)

Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT

Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

Hammershus Visitors Centre / Arkitema Architects, Christoffer Harlang

Hammershus Visitors Centre / Arkitema Architects, Christoffer Harlang. Image © Jens Lindhe

LEGO House / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group

LEGO House / BIG. Image © Iwan Baan

Estonia

Arvo Part Centre / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

ARVO PÄRT CENTRE / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos. Image © Roland Halbe

Finland

Helsinki Central Library Oodi / ALA Architects Ltd.

France

The Perret Hall – Cultural Centre / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck, HBAAT – HELEEN HART — MATHIEU BERTELOOT

The Perret Hall - Cultural Centre / . Image © FRANCOIS BRIX

Museum of Arts, Nantes / Stanton Williams Architects

Museum of Arts, Nantes / Stanton Williams Architects. Image © Hufton + Crow

E26 (school refectory) / BAST

‘Theodore Gouvy’ Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach / Dominique Coulon et associes

Théodore Gouvy' Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach / Dominique Coulon etassociés. Image © Eugeni Pons

Transformation of 50 dwellings – Grand Parc Bordeaux / Frédéric Druot Architecture, Lacaton & Vassal architectes, Christophe Hutin Architecture

Transformation of 530 dwellings - Grand Parc Bordeaux / Frédéric Druot Architecture, Lacaton & Vassal architectes, Christophe Hutin Architecture. Image © Philippe Rualt

ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)

ENSAE PARISTECH, Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU). Image © Aldo Amoretti

Lafayette Anticipations / O.M.A.

Germany

Residential and studio building at the former Berlin flower market / Ifau, HEIDE & VON BECKERATH

Residential and studio building at the former Berlin flower market / Ifau, HEIDE & VON BECKERATH. Image © Andrew Alberts

Terracehouse Berlin / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon, Muck Petzet Architekten

Terracehouse Berlin / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon, Muck Petzet Architekten. Image © Erica Overmeer, David von Becker

Ireland

St. Mary’s Medieval Mile Museum / McCullough Mulvin Architects

St. Mary's Medieval Mile Museum / McCullough Mulvin Architects. Image © Christian Richters

14 Henrietta Street / Shaffrey Architects

14 Henrietta Street / Shaffrey Architects. Image © Paul Tierney

Italy

M9 Museum District / van Dongen Koschuch Architects and Planners

M9 Museum District / Sauerbruch Hutton. Image © Alessandro Chemollo

Prada productive headquarter / Canali associate s.r.l.

Prada Productive Headquarter / Canali Associati. Image © Canali Associati

Netherlands

Musis Sacrum / van Dongen – Koschuch Architects and Planners

Musis Sacrum / van Dongen–Koschuch Architects and Planners.. Image © Bart van Hoek

Visitor center park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS with the collaboration of Junya Ishigami & Ass.

Visitor center park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS with the collaboration of Junya Ishigami & Ass. Image © Iwan Baan

Poland

Silesia University’s Radio and Television department / BAAS arquitectura, Grupa 5 Architekci, Małeccy Biuro Projektowe

Silesia University's Radio and Television Department / BAAS Arquitectura, Grupa 5 Architekci, Małeccy Biuro Projektowe. Image © Adrià Goula

Portugal

Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça

Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça. Image © Rita Burmester

Romania

Restoration, refurbishment of the headquarters of the order of architects of Romania, Bucharest branch / STARH - Birou de arhitectura (Florian & Iulia Stanciu)

RESTORATION, REFURBISHMENT OF THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE ORDER OF ARCHITECTS OF ROMANIA BUCHAREST BRANCH / STARH -Birou de arhitectura (Florian & Iulia Stanciu). Image © Radu Malasincu

Occidentului 40 / AND Birou de Arhitectura

Occidentului 40 / ADN Birou de Arhitectura. Image © Andrei Mărgulescu

Serbia

Reconstruction of Museum of Conemporary Art, Belgrade / nooto, Dejan Todorovic architect

Reconstruction of Museum of Contemporary Art, Belgrade / nooto, Dejan Todorović architect. Image © RELJA IVANIĆ

Slovakia

Adaptation of the former factory Mlynica / GutGut

Spain

Life Reusing Posidonia / 14 social dwellings in Sant Ferran, Formentera / IBAVI

LIFE REUSING POSIDONIA/ 14 social dwellings in Sant Ferran, Formentera / IBAVI. Image © José Hevia

Civic Centre Lleialtat / HARQUITECTES

Civic Centre Lleialtat Santsenca / . Image © Adrià Goula

Plasencia Auditorium and Congress Centre / selgascano

Plasencia Auditorium and Congress Centre / selgascano. Image © Iwan Baan

Desert City / GARCIAGERMAN ARQUITECTOS

Desert City / GARCIAGERMAN ARQUITECTOS. Image © Imagen Subliminal ( Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

House 1413 / HARQUITECTES

House 1413 / HARQUITECTES. Image © Adrià Goula

Solo House / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen