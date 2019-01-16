Shortlisted Projects Announced for the EU Mies Award 2019

The European Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation have announced the 40 shortlisted works that will compete for the 2019 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. The Prize, for which ArchDaily is a media partner, has seen a jury distil 383 nominated works into a 40-project-strong, celebrating the trends and opportunities in adaptive reuse, housing, and culture across Europe.
The shortlist is spread across 17 European countries, with France topping the count with 7 projects. Of the 40 projects, 15 are represented in the Culture category (including museums, cultural centers, and music theaters) with other typologies ranging from education to collective housing, healthcare to urban planning.
“The 2019 nominees highlight metropolitan areas as the location of most of the works, but the map also reveals the generation of axes such as the Dublin-Brussels-Ljubljana-Tirana one, where 100 million Europeans live and a third of the total number of nominated works have been built," explained prize coordinator Ivan Blasi.
The European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award was established in 1987 and is awarded every two years, with the winner receiving a €60,000 prize. Previous winners have included the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik by Henning Larsen in collaboration with the Icelandic practice Batteríið and Olafur Elíasson, and the Neues Museum in Berlin, designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Julian Harrap and the was the Philharmonic Hall Szczecin in Poland by Barozzi / Veiga. The winner in 2017 was the Kleiburg Flats by NL Architects.
The winner of the 2019 is set to be announced in April. Below, we have rounded up the shortlist of contenders still vying for the main prize, and the special mention award for emerging architects.
Albania
Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E, Plant en Houtgoed, Anri Sala, iRI
Austria
House of Music Innsbruck / Erich Strolz, Dietrich I Untertifaller Architekten
Aspern Federal School / fasch&fuchs,architekten
Perforamative Brise-Soleil / StudioVlaySreeruw itz ZT-HMBH
Belgium
Residential care center KAPELLEVELD / architecten de vylder vinck tallieu
PC CARITAS / architecten de vylder vinck tallieu
Ryhove Urban Factory / Trans
De Krook library / Coussée & Goris architecten, RCR Arquitectes
Denmark
Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT
Hammershus Visitors Centre / Arkitema Architects, Christoffer Harlang
LEGO House / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group
Estonia
Arvo Part Centre / Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Finland
Helsinki Central Library Oodi / ALA Architects Ltd.
France
The Perret Hall – Cultural Centre / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck, HBAAT – HELEEN HART — MATHIEU BERTELOOT
Museum of Arts, Nantes / Stanton Williams Architects
E26 (school refectory) / BAST
‘Theodore Gouvy’ Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach / Dominique Coulon et associes
Transformation of 50 dwellings – Grand Parc Bordeaux / Frédéric Druot Architecture, Lacaton & Vassal architectes, Christophe Hutin Architecture
ENSAE PARISTECH Campus Paris-Saclay / CAB ARCHITECTES (CALORI AZIMI BOTINEAU)
Lafayette Anticipations / O.M.A.
Germany
Residential and studio building at the former Berlin flower market / Ifau, HEIDE & VON BECKERATH
Terracehouse Berlin / Brandlhuber+ Emde, Burlon, Muck Petzet Architekten
Ireland
St. Mary’s Medieval Mile Museum / McCullough Mulvin Architects
14 Henrietta Street / Shaffrey Architects
Italy
M9 Museum District / van Dongen Koschuch Architects and Planners
Prada productive headquarter / Canali associate s.r.l.
Netherlands
Musis Sacrum / van Dongen – Koschuch Architects and Planners
Visitor center park Vijversburg / STUDIO MAKS with the collaboration of Junya Ishigami & Ass.
Poland
Silesia University’s Radio and Television department / BAAS arquitectura, Grupa 5 Architekci, Małeccy Biuro Projektowe
Portugal
Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça
Romania
Restoration, refurbishment of the headquarters of the order of architects of Romania, Bucharest branch / STARH - Birou de arhitectura (Florian & Iulia Stanciu)
Occidentului 40 / AND Birou de Arhitectura
Serbia
Reconstruction of Museum of Conemporary Art, Belgrade / nooto, Dejan Todorovic architect
Slovakia
Adaptation of the former factory Mlynica / GutGut
Spain
Life Reusing Posidonia / 14 social dwellings in Sant Ferran, Formentera / IBAVI
Civic Centre Lleialtat / HARQUITECTES
Plasencia Auditorium and Congress Centre / selgascano
Desert City / GARCIAGERMAN ARQUITECTOS
House 1413 / HARQUITECTES
Solo House / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen