Tencent (Wuhan) R&D Center / GN

Tencent (Wuhan) R&D Center / GN
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

© Yong Zhang © Qingshan Wu © Qingshan Wu © Yong Zhang

  • Architects

    GN

  • Location

    Tencent Road, Jiangxia District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China

  • Chief Designer & Design Team

    Lijiang Shen, Chengyu Sun, Zhenglei Shi, Youde Wu

  • Area

    75000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Qingshan Wu, Yong Zhang

  • Category

    Offices

  • Partner

    ZHUBO Design Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Tencent Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.

  • Brands

    Schneider Electric, ThyssenKrupp, Thorn
    More Specs Less Specs
© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Wuhan Jiangxia District, where Tangxun Lake, the largest urban lake in Asia is located, is entering a period of rapid development. In a few years, it will turn from a village to an industrial park and eventually into an urban area. The main task of our project is to solve and alleviate the conflicts caused by the rapid iteration of demands through the design.

© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

Intensiveness, inclusiveness, resistance, and flexibility are effective factors for solving problems of the built environment, especially in China’s second-tier cities.

© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

To get more viewable angles of lake scenery, the five-story building is expanding along the lake. On each floor, maximized office area is supported by multiple vertical traffic cores. In this way, efficient communication and collaboration are achieved.

© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

As a public service area, the ground floor is enveloped with printed glass, which interacts and communicates with the morning mist floating over the lake.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Office area ranges from the second to the fifth floor. An expansive interlayer terrace with large steps connects with the lakeside, which provides a place for lunch breaks and night parties. From the office, the employees can also walk directly to the forest near the lake.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

A neatly cut shape is formed of dark large walls along the urban interface, extending to the roof and then folding toward the wall facing the lake. The wall handling is continued in the cuts and undulations of the building’s top, and roofing equipment is hidden from sight. Looking over from the high-rise, people can have a panoramic view, with all the changes gathered in a dark gray block with metallic luster.

© Yong Zhang
© Yong Zhang

To widen the view to the lake from the main entrance, an elevated ground level with 10×30M sized is designed to form a frame of the lake view. A water belt leads the entrance to the lake, functioning as an axis that connects the lake with the city.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

From the phase of design to completion of construction, the process lasted for 7 years. After the opening, only one floor of the building is available for office tenants from Wuhan due to some adjustments in marketing strategy. And the rest space is rented as Tencent's co-working office. Some of the initial design ideas became redundant due to the transformation of business logic, but fortunately, the design is still flexible enough to tackle the current changes.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

