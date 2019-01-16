World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Spain
  5. Kengo Kuma & Associates
  6. 2018
  7. Camper Paseo de Gracia / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Camper Paseo de Gracia / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • 10:00 - 16 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Camper Paseo de Gracia / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
Camper Paseo de Gracia / Kengo Kuma & Associates, © ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal + 31

  • Architects

    Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Partners in charge

    Kengo Kuma, Javier Villar Ruiz

  • Project team

    Jaime Fernandez Calvache (PM), Nicola Maniero, Ludovica Cirillo, Kimio Suzuki (visualizations)

  • Area

    861.11 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    ImagenSubliminal

  • Category

    Store

  • Contractor

    Norden GSE, S.L.U

  • Lighting designer

    Viabizzuno

  • Ceramist

    Ceramica Cumella

  • Client

    Camper
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

Text description provided by the architects. We were interested in the idea of displaying each item separately, with their own space, bringing more attention to the products. For that we thought on a niche system composed by roof tile-like ceramic elements. Both Japan and Spain have a long tradition of the use of this architectural element but crafted in very different ways: roof tiles in Japan are glazed and shiny while those in the Mediterranean are left with the material naked, exposing its texture. This difference was of great interest to us and this project was a good chance to explore on this.

Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal
Save this picture!
Details 01
Details 01
Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

These ceramic elements, creating the niches to display the items, are very elemental in shape. Is by repeating them throughout the space that they create complexity. They become the walls, shelves, the staff counter, the customers’ bench; there is no other presence in the space besides these very simple ceramic elements. It is exciting to us to use such an old traditional material and find new ways to craft it, to shape it, to combine its units creating different architectural elements that can solve the needs of the contemporary life.

Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Spain
Cite: "Camper Paseo de Gracia / Kengo Kuma & Associates" [Camper Paseo de Gracia / Kengo Kuma & Associates] 16 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909505/camper-paseo-de-gracia-kengo-kuma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream