World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Airport
  4. United States
  5. SOM
  6. 2001
  7. John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 / SOM

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 / SOM

  • 19:00 - 18 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 / SOM
Save this picture!
John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 / SOM, © Douglas Spranger
© Douglas Spranger

© Douglas Spranger © Douglas Spranger © Douglas Spranger © Douglas Spranger + 12

  • Architects

    SOM

  • Location

    New York, NY, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

  • Design Partner Emeritus

    David Childs

  • Managing Partner

    Anthony Vacchione

  • Planner

    Derek Moore

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2001

  • Photographs

    Douglas Spranger

  • Category

    Refurbishment

  • Client

    JFK IAT Project Team JFK International Airport

  • Construction Manager

    Morse/Diesel (now AMEC)

  • Baggage Handling

    Chermayeff & Geismer Associates

  • Landscape / Irrigation

    Judith Heintz Landscape Architecture

  • Cost Estimating

    Hanscomb Associates

  • Acoustics

    Ove Arup & Partners

  • Lighting

    SBLD Studio

  • Art Consultant

    Wendy Feuer Public Arts & Design Consultant
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Douglas Spranger
© Douglas Spranger

Text description provided by the architects. In 1957, SOM designed the former International Arrivals Building for New York's Idlewild Airport (not ehe John F. Kennedy International Airport). By the mid 1990s, the facility had become cramped and outdated. SOM led a revitalization effort to create a spacious new building that could meet the needs of modern air travel. 

Save this picture!
© Douglas Spranger
© Douglas Spranger

The resulting terminal - a three- level facility able to serve seven million passengers yearly - reasserted JFK's status as the preeminent gateway to North America. Considered at the time of its completion to be a model terminal for the 21st century, the building embraces efficiency and functionality as exciting elements of the travel experience. 

Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The steel-and-glass-span building recalls the tradition of great civi transportation hubs. A sweeping roof with linear skylights admits daylight, saving a considerable amount of energy. The addition of two-level roadways (one for pick-ups, one for drop offs) facilitates a smooth flow of traffic outside the building. Inside, a clear layout and improved signage enable passengers to easily navigate the vast terminal. 

Save this picture!
© Douglas Spranger
© Douglas Spranger

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SOM
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Airport Refurbishment United States
Cite: "John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 / SOM" 18 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909499/john-f-kennedy-international-airport-nil-terminal-4-som/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream