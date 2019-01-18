John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 / SOM

+ 12

Architects SOM

Location New York, NY, United States

Architects in Charge Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Design Partner Emeritus David Childs

Managing Partner Anthony Vacchione

Planner Derek Moore

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2001

Photographs Douglas Spranger

Category Refurbishment

Manufacturers Loading...

Client JFK IAT Project Team JFK International Airport

Construction Manager Morse/Diesel (now AMEC)

Baggage Handling Chermayeff & Geismer Associates

Landscape / Irrigation Judith Heintz Landscape Architecture

Cost Estimating Hanscomb Associates

Acoustics Ove Arup & Partners

Lighting SBLD Studio

Art Consultant Wendy Feuer Public Arts & Design Consultant More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 1957, SOM designed the former International Arrivals Building for New York's Idlewild Airport (not ehe John F. Kennedy International Airport). By the mid 1990s, the facility had become cramped and outdated. SOM led a revitalization effort to create a spacious new building that could meet the needs of modern air travel.

The resulting terminal - a three- level facility able to serve seven million passengers yearly - reasserted JFK's status as the preeminent gateway to North America. Considered at the time of its completion to be a model terminal for the 21st century, the building embraces efficiency and functionality as exciting elements of the travel experience.

The steel-and-glass-span building recalls the tradition of great civi transportation hubs. A sweeping roof with linear skylights admits daylight, saving a considerable amount of energy. The addition of two-level roadways (one for pick-ups, one for drop offs) facilitates a smooth flow of traffic outside the building. Inside, a clear layout and improved signage enable passengers to easily navigate the vast terminal.