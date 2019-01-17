World
  WOHA's Singapore Design Orchard Nears Completion

WOHA's Singapore Design Orchard Nears Completion

WOHA's Singapore Design Orchard Nears Completion
WOHA's Singapore Design Orchard Nears Completion, Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA

Singapore’s creative community will soon be thriving as one of the city's buzziest projects, Design Orchard, nears completion. Designed by Singapore-based architecture firm WOHA, the 2350 sqm green project has been under construction since early 2018, and will officially be accessible by the public on the 30th of January, 2019.

Located on Orchard Street, the city’s most iconic shopping avenue, the project's stepped terraces will incorporate multiple services and public areas, accentuating the design and providing up-and-coming designers with a space to create, produce, and exhibit.

The three-story structure, which is ensconced in greenery, integrates high-end retail space along the ground floor along the ground floor and office and co-working spaces at the second and third levels. The terraced roofscape is to be an extension of the ground level public space, with an amphitheater acting as a spatial connector across the levels. Here, designers can showcase their creations to the public and relax in the adjacent pocket park, tucked under the roof’s greenery.

The Design Orchard is constructed with contemporary materials such as glass, wood, concrete, and flora, along with circular openings in the off-form structural walls to ensure visual access to the shop fronts, light, and ventilation throughout the structure.

News via WOHA

