Zinc-Coated Buildings: 20 Recycled and Durable Facades

Save this picture! Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Zinc is a natural element extracted from ores. Its symbol, which appears in the dreaded Periodic Table, is Zn. Through a metallurgical process of burning its impurities (reducing zinc oxide and refining), it assumes a much more friendly appearance, and later becomes the sheets, coils, and rollers used in construction. The main characteristic of this material is its malleability, which allows it to be worked easily, allowing to cover complex forms in facades and roofs of buildings.

+ 25

Zinc is naturally resistant to corrosion. Between six months and two years after its installation, depending on the climate, the exposure of the building, and the aggressiveness of the atmosphere, it develops a natural layer called patina (light gray), which gives it great longevity (up to 120 years depending on the factors above). What is interesting is that, beyond its long life cycle, zinc does not require any special maintenance. In effect, it continues to develop a protective layer throughout its life, which can correct some of its imperfections or risks. Another interesting quality is that 100% of rolled or worked zinc products are recyclable at the end of their life cycle and their assembly process consumes little energy compared to other metals used in construction.

The 20 projects below highlight the versatility of zinc.

Save this picture! A Monolith In Zinc / Tengbom. Image Cortesia de Tengbom

Save this picture! Midden Studio / Studio Weave. Image © Johnny Barrington

Save this picture! Stonehenge Visitor Centre / Denton Corker Marshall. Image © Peter Cook

Save this picture! New soft-hard Zinc House / Terunobu Fujimori. Image © Maria Novozhilova

Save this picture! Fairhaven Beach House / John Wardle Architects. Image © Trevor Mein

Save this picture! Port Melbourne House / Pandolfini Architects. Image © Rory Gardiner

Save this picture! Regent Park Aquatic Centre / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects. Image © Shai Gil

Save this picture! Adjustable Forms / DLR Group. Image © James Steinkamp

Save this picture! Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Desjardins Group Head Office / ABCP architecture + Anne Carrier Architectes. Image © Stéphane Groleau

Save this picture! Benbow Yard / FORMstudio. Image © Bruce Hemming

Save this picture! Sandringham Primary School / Walters & Cohen. Image © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

Save this picture! Montrose Cultural Centre / Teeple Architects. Image © Shai Gil

Save this picture! Pitched Roof House / Chenchow Little. Image © John Gollings

Save this picture! AIANC Center for Architecture and Design / Frank Harmon Architect. Image © Timothy Hursley

Save this picture! Chinguacousy Park Redevelopment / MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects. Image © Shai Gil

Save this picture! Principal Riverwalk Pavilion / Substance Architecture. Image © Paul Crosby

Save this picture! Stephen Hawking Centre at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics / Teeple Architects. Image © Tom Arban