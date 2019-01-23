Zinc-Coated Buildings: 20 Recycled and Durable Facades
Zinc is a natural element extracted from ores. Its symbol, which appears in the dreaded Periodic Table, is Zn. Through a metallurgical process of burning its impurities (reducing zinc oxide and refining), it assumes a much more friendly appearance, and later becomes the sheets, coils, and rollers used in construction. The main characteristic of this material is its malleability, which allows it to be worked easily, allowing to cover complex forms in facades and roofs of buildings.
Zinc is naturally resistant to corrosion. Between six months and two years after its installation, depending on the climate, the exposure of the building, and the aggressiveness of the atmosphere, it develops a natural layer called patina (light gray), which gives it great longevity (up to 120 years depending on the factors above). What is interesting is that, beyond its long life cycle, zinc does not require any special maintenance. In effect, it continues to develop a protective layer throughout its life, which can correct some of its imperfections or risks. Another interesting quality is that 100% of rolled or worked zinc products are recyclable at the end of their life cycle and their assembly process consumes little energy compared to other metals used in construction.
The 20 projects below highlight the versatility of zinc.