  7. SIS PREP Gurugram / PAL Design

SIS PREP Gurugram / PAL Design

  • 23:00 - 20 January, 2019
SIS PREP Gurugram / PAL Design
Save this picture!
SIS PREP Gurugram / PAL Design, © Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

© Suryan Dang

  • Interiors Designers

    PAL Design

  • Location

    SIS PREP Gurugram, Hamilton Court Road, Gurugram, India

  • Lead Designer

    Joey Ho

  • Design Team

    David Chan, Joslyn Lam

  • Area

    809.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Suryan Dang

  • Category

    Interior Design
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Text description provided by the architects. The generous abundance of natural light and a close resemblance to outdoor nature are close to the heart of this three-storey preschool space for children aged from 1.5 to 4.5.

1F plan
1F plan

Playfully juxtaposing geometric shapes with round-off edges, which echo the architectural structure itself, the design team has put together a delightful mix of fun and surprises to stimulate the imagination by encouraging different modalities of learning.

© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Taking connection between different areas as major design consideration, open areas are divided by see-through partitions and progresses one after another in a coherent flow.

© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Playrooms are designed differently to accommodate diverse interests: some are better for music, while others resemble art studios and so on.

© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

What they all have in common is encouraging movement as one of the foundation for child’s healthy physical and mental development.

© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Learning requires a sense of wonder and child-like enthusiasm that extends throughout our live.

© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Every space can be a learning space, within the school, educational space is not confined by classrooms, space such as café, library, art room and sports hall are integrated for diverse learning.

© Suryan Dang
© Suryan Dang

Project location

PAL Design
