SIS PREP Gurugram / PAL Design

Interiors Designers PAL Design

Location SIS PREP Gurugram, Hamilton Court Road, Gurugram, India

Lead Designer Joey Ho

Design Team David Chan, Joslyn Lam

Area 809.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Suryan Dang

Category Interior Design

Manufacturer\Supplier Acme Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd

Client The Balaji Group

Text description provided by the architects. The generous abundance of natural light and a close resemblance to outdoor nature are close to the heart of this three-storey preschool space for children aged from 1.5 to 4.5.

Playfully juxtaposing geometric shapes with round-off edges, which echo the architectural structure itself, the design team has put together a delightful mix of fun and surprises to stimulate the imagination by encouraging different modalities of learning.

Taking connection between different areas as major design consideration, open areas are divided by see-through partitions and progresses one after another in a coherent flow.

Playrooms are designed differently to accommodate diverse interests: some are better for music, while others resemble art studios and so on.

What they all have in common is encouraging movement as one of the foundation for child’s healthy physical and mental development.

Learning requires a sense of wonder and child-like enthusiasm that extends throughout our live.

Every space can be a learning space, within the school, educational space is not confined by classrooms, space such as café, library, art room and sports hall are integrated for diverse learning.