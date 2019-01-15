3500 Millimetre House / Ago Architects

+ 29

Architects Ago Architects

Location South Jakarta, Indonesia

Lead Architect Abimantra Pradhana

Design Team Gabi Osri, Leo Pratama

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Kafin Noe’man

Category Houses

Text description provided by the architects. 3500 Millimetre house is 3,5 meter (3500 millimeters) wide by 17-meter long housing a young family of an architect, his wife, and his son. The programs contained is a result from discussions between the architect and his wife, questioning the things they really need instead of what they want. Thus resulting in a 100-meter square house that provides basic programs for the user, with 35 m2 master bedroom occupying the ground floor, Living-Dining-Kitchen (LDK) + laundry at the second floor, a bed-play-study space for the son, and a rooftop with a city view.

The House is an unexpected and exciting spatial experience that survives the limits of our ordinary living spaces. The three stories narrow house in a dense area reevaluates functional arrangements within a narrow site while creating bright and airy spaces. Affordability and Compactness is a value that the building successfully owns by integrating well-thought space experience, storage systems, and low-cost strategies in the design process; from selecting a narrow lot of about 3500 Millimetre wide to choosing sustainable and cost-efficient materials and construction system, as well as storage-activities-climate response integration.

One of the main focus is to create compact living space with rich experiences by generating a space without walls, providing various floor levels and ceiling height, and connecting each floor with different types of stair-furniture-facade integration.

Integration between furniture modules and functions such as stairs and activities create a compact house experience leaving this house free from clutters, creates innovative plug-in systems. The narrow house site leaves this house west facing orientation, we chose perforated steel and polycarbonate facade act as the outer skin filtering the direct sunlight to the interior, skylight located in each floor to create dramatic natural sunlight experience from upper to the ground floor.

A structurally insulated super foam panel used for the wall to reduce heat, noise, reducing the cost and increase construction speed. 3500 Millimetre house is a search of an aspiration towards giving a solution to the way of compact way of living, offers freedom and adaptability of space as answers to its users need in the present and future. Many new interpretations of space and architecture come as a counter to the challenges and effort to give an example of how to live in a city.