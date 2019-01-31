Scheldehof Residential Care Centre / Atelier PRO architects

+ 26

General contractor Bouwgroep Peters

Acoustics consultant DGMR Raadgevende ingenieurs

Structural engineer Aronsohn Constructies

Services engineer Nobel advies

Project manager Morsink en Morsink

Electrical services contractor Croonwolter&dros

Interior builder Wondergem

Client WVO Zorg

Cost € 25,000,000,-

Text description provided by the architects. The monumental metal sheet factory on the former shipyard in the heart of Vlissingen, and the adjacent site, have been transformed into a residential care centre. The residential centre has 55 apartments for somatic care, 6 group accommodation units for psychogeriatric residents and 54 care and/or assisted-living apartments. In addition, the ground floor accommodates a public functions restaurant, a training and education room, studios, a hairdresser, a shop, a physiotherapy room, a theatre auditorium and a parking garage.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atelier PRO architects

Open the existing building

The closed facade of the historical building has been opened and partly equipped with glass. The large, heavy doors have been opened and a transparent ‘box’ was added on the ground floor. There are now three storeys with living space. Volumes with apartments hang like individual items of furniture in the enormous space of the Metal Factory.

Winter garden in the new building

The group accommodation units surround a winter garden in the new building. This group accommodation has been given a layout as close as possible to a ‘normal’ home environment: only after passing through the living room does one enter the sleeping area. All apartments are connected internally with the service functions.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Atelier PRO architects

Interior

Atelier PRO has also shaped the interior. The basic principle here was to create a homely and authentic atmosphere and to avoid an institutional character. The industrial shipyard past has been unmistakeably retained in the interior, by leaving visible heavy, originally metal structures.

Functional solutions

The apartments are generously proportioned and the facilities ensuring good care have been incorporated very unobtrusively. Patient hoists for use by staff are hidden away in each room and, in the event of a malfunction, maintenance staff do not need to disturb the privacy of the residents. The technical installations are placed inconspicuously behind the panelling in the corridor.

Design for dementia

Much effort was done to create a home for the disoriented, enabling them to wander around safely in a protected indoor garden and using special materials to stimulate the senses. The apartment layout for residents with dementia intentionally encourages them to leave their homes and to return again safely.

Future-proof

The construction and infrastructure are designed in such a way that the care service functions can be adapted easily in the future. These are homes that can change with the phases of life and that wait for future generations.

Social and spatial landmark

In the former shipyard area a lively social and spatial landmark has arisen. Despite being located in an area suffering from population decrease, the client, WVO Zorg care service provider, made an effort to develop an environment that appeals to the public by making an attractive place to visit, thus restoring urban livelihood.