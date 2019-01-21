World
  7. Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura

Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura

  • 06:00 - 21 January, 2019
Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura
Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura, © Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa

© Bruno Barbosa

© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa

Text description provided by the architects. The values of the house are based in the dialogue between interior and exterior spaces, favoring broad areas that can "expand" the large terrain.

© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa

Keep a large portion of free land and vegetation was one of the bases for the definition of the proposal.

© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa
Sections
Sections
© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa

We opted for the use of simple language of orthogonal planes. It has access to the basement by a ramp that connects to the street. On this floor is located a garage, a games room, laundry and access stairs to the upper floor.

© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa
Materials and finishes - Section
Materials and finishes - Section
© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa

On the ground floor, the area of stairs separates the private area of the common use areas. An office, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a bedroom suite with dressing room and a suite bathroom. Across the lobby, a service bathroom, the kitchen and the living room.

© Bruno Barbosa
© Bruno Barbosa

FCC Arquitectura
Wood Glass Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura" [Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura] 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909441/campo-das-paulas-fcc-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

