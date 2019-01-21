Campo das Paulas / FCC Arquitectura

+ 67

Text description provided by the architects. The values of the house are based in the dialogue between interior and exterior spaces, favoring broad areas that can "expand" the large terrain.

Keep a large portion of free land and vegetation was one of the bases for the definition of the proposal.

We opted for the use of simple language of orthogonal planes. It has access to the basement by a ramp that connects to the street. On this floor is located a garage, a games room, laundry and access stairs to the upper floor.

On the ground floor, the area of stairs separates the private area of the common use areas. An office, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a bedroom suite with dressing room and a suite bathroom. Across the lobby, a service bathroom, the kitchen and the living room.