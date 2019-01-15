Retail Architecture from 100 to 1000 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

As mentioned in our previous article on retail stores under 100 square meters, the spatial distribution of commercial spaces is a determinant for its success. Not only does it address adequate logistics and the circulation of customers, but the variations and innovations that will enable a more efficient and original space.

Below, we've selected projects from our site, with their plan and section, that can help inspire your next project.

100 m² to 250 m²

Third Wave Kiosk / Tony Hobba Architects / 105 m²

Tienda Camper Palma der Mallorca / Fernando Amat / 113 m²

ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect / 160 m²

Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP / 172 m²

Siblings Factory / JDS Architects / 200 m²

Save this picture! via Younghan Chung + Studio Archiholic

JINS Ageo Shop Renovation / Schemata Architects / 240 m²

250 m² to 500 m²

EGREY Store / MNMA studio / 300 m²

Save this picture! via Edgardo Minond + KLOTZ & Asociados

Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos / 403 m²

Save this picture! via Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

500 m² to 1,000 m²

Maia Commercial Gallery / 100 Planos Arquitectura / 588 m²

Save this picture! via BBC Arquitectos + Sol Loustaunau

Colorfoto Megastore / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos / 600 m²

Save this picture! via João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Dpot / Isay Weinfeld / 770 m²

Left wanting more? Here are some large-scale commercial stores and galleries.

1,000 m² to 1,500 m²

Save this picture! via Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola

Save this picture! via Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre

Genesis Gangnam Store / OMA / 1410 m²