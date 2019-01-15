World
  Retail Architecture from 100 to 1000 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

Retail Architecture from 100 to 1000 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

Retail Architecture from 100 to 1000 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section
Retail Architecture from 100 to 1000 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

As mentioned in our previous article on retail stores under 100 square meters, the spatial distribution of commercial spaces is a determinant for its success. Not only does it address adequate logistics and the circulation of customers, but the variations and innovations that will enable a more efficient and original space.

Below, we've selected projects from our site, with their plan and section, that can help inspire your next project.

100 m² to 250 m²

Third Wave Kiosk / Tony Hobba Architects / 105 m²

© Rory Gardiner
via Tony Hobba Architects
Tienda Camper Palma der Mallorca / Fernando Amat / 113 m²

© Sanchez y Montoro
via Fernando Amat
Gardening Shop Strubobuob / Innauer-Matt Architekten / 155 m²

via Innauer-Matt Architekten
via Innauer-Matt Architekten
ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect / 160 m²

© Ketsiree Wongwan
via Maincourse Architect
Soif d'Ailleurs Wine Store / Atela Architectes / 171 m²

© Gitty Darugar
via Atela Architectes
Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP / 172 m²

© Carlton Beener
via UP
Germans Soler Butchery / Pau Sarquella Fàbregas

© Joan Guillamat
via Pau Sarquella Fàbregas
Siblings Factory / JDS Architects / 200 m²

© Nico Neefs
via JDS Architects
Poroscape / Younghan Chung + Studio Archiholic / 200 m²

© Kim & Park
via Younghan Chung + Studio Archiholic
JINS Ageo Shop Renovation / Schemata Architects / 240 m²

© Kenta Hasegawa
via Schemata Architects
250 m² to 500 m²

DOE Store in Shanghai / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio / 270 m²

© Eiichi Kano
via B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates / 293 m²

© Daici Ano
via Kengo Kuma & Associates
EGREY Store / MNMA studio / 300 m²

© Andre Klotz
via MNMA studio
La Plata / Bielsa-Breide-Ciarlotti Bidinost Arquitectos / 317 m²

© Manuel Ciarlotti
via Bielsa-Breide-Ciarlotti Bidinost Arquitectos
María Cher Store / Edgardo Minond + KLOTZ & Asociados / 400 m²

© Roland Halbe
via Edgardo Minond + KLOTZ & Asociados
Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos / 403 m²

via Pablo Casals Aguirre
via Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
500 m² to 1,000 m²

Maia Commercial Gallery / 100 Planos Arquitectura / 588 m²

© Bruno Aguiar
via 100 Planos Arquitectura
Locales Roca / BBC Arquitectos + Sol Loustaunau / 600 m²

© Manuel Ciarlotti
via BBC Arquitectos + Sol Loustaunau
Colorfoto Megastore / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos / 600 m²

© Fernando | Guerra FG+SG
via João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Dpot / Isay Weinfeld / 770 m²

© Fernando | Guerra FG+SG
via Isay Weinfeld
Dior Miami Facade / Barbaritobancel Architectes / 1,000 m²

© Alessandra Chemollo
via Barbaritobancel Architectes
Left wanting more? Here are some large-scale commercial stores and galleries. 

1,000 m² to 1,500 m²

Ports 1961, Shanghai Facade / UUfie / 1114 m²

© Su shengliang
via UUfie
Muy Güemes / Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola / 1247 m²

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Agostina Gennaro + María José Péndola
Galería Convento / Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre / 1400 m²

© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Estudio Montevideo + Pablo Dellatorre
Genesis Gangnam Store / OMA / 1410 m²

via June Young Lim, Cortesía de Hyundai
via OMA
See more:

