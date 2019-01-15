Retail Architecture from 100 to 1000 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

As mentioned in our previous article on retail stores under 100 square meters, the spatial distribution of commercial spaces is a determinant for its success. Not only does it address adequate logistics and the circulation of customers, but the variations and innovations that will enable a more efficient and original space.
Below, we've selected projects from our site, with their plan and section, that can help inspire your next project.
100 m² to 250 m²
Third Wave Kiosk / Tony Hobba Architects / 105 m²
Tienda Camper Palma der Mallorca / Fernando Amat / 113 m²
Gardening Shop Strubobuob / Innauer-Matt Architekten / 155 m²
ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect / 160 m²
Soif d'Ailleurs Wine Store / Atela Architectes / 171 m²
Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP / 172 m²
Germans Soler Butchery / Pau Sarquella Fàbregas
Siblings Factory / JDS Architects / 200 m²
Poroscape / Younghan Chung + Studio Archiholic / 200 m²
JINS Ageo Shop Renovation / Schemata Architects / 240 m²
250 m² to 500 m²
DOE Store in Shanghai / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio / 270 m²
SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates / 293 m²
EGREY Store / MNMA studio / 300 m²
La Plata / Bielsa-Breide-Ciarlotti Bidinost Arquitectos / 317 m²
María Cher Store / Edgardo Minond + KLOTZ & Asociados / 400 m²
Showroom Porcenalosa Grupo / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos / 403 m²
500 m² to 1,000 m²
Maia Commercial Gallery / 100 Planos Arquitectura / 588 m²
Locales Roca / BBC Arquitectos + Sol Loustaunau / 600 m²
Colorfoto Megastore / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos / 600 m²
Dpot / Isay Weinfeld / 770 m²
Dior Miami Facade / Barbaritobancel Architectes / 1,000 m²
Left wanting more? Here are some large-scale commercial stores and galleries.