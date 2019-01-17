World
  Capulin 59 Residential Building / ArquiPartners

Capulin 59 Residential Building / ArquiPartners

  17 January, 2019
Capulin 59 Residential Building / ArquiPartners
© Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo
  Other Participants / Collaborators

    Omar Rodríguez Paredes, Victor Reyes Arenas

  Collaborators Architects

    Diego Ortiz Franyuti, Herreria

  Structural Project

    Ing. Sergio Barrios Bautista, Clinker
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo
Text description provided by the architects. Capulin 59 is a boutique residential building located in one of the best areas in Colonia del Valle, Mexico City. The 240 sqm land where the property was built, located in front of a small park, has a rectangular shape with 10 meters street front.
The building comprises 5 apartment units, 3 facing the exterior and 2 interior townhouses with private terraces.

© Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo
Section
Section
© Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo
The façade of the building is irregular and is divided by a tree planted in one of the apartments that reaches a double height. Materials include: black steel, marble, concrete, wood, and greenery.
Low maintenance materials such as concrete and marble are essential for this conceptualization and match well with the lightning, structure, and simplicity of the interior design.

© Mauricio Salas + Cesar Castañedo
