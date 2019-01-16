Mar@Co Restaurant / Naomi Szwec + Noa Ben Yehuda

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Mar@Co restaurant is located in Jaffa's Flee market. Thanks to its proximity to Jaffa's Port, the restaurant takes its inspiration from fresh fish and seafood.

The restaurant provides varied seating options, allowing each customer to find their place.

You will find within the space an open kitchen-bar and modular seating on three levels. This kind of layout combines an urban feel with intimate seating niches.

Industrial materials including concrete, Birch wood, rebar, meet splashes of colors like red, turquoise and pink, softening the hard lines and matter. Adding to the feel is the high ceiling lowered by rebar net and hand-made braided hanging pendants (lampshades), inspired by fishing nets.