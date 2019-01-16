World
Mar@Co Restaurant / Naomi Szwec + Noa Ben Yehuda

  • 00:00 - 16 January, 2019
Mar@Co Restaurant / Naomi Szwec + Noa Ben Yehuda
Mar@Co Restaurant / Naomi Szwec + Noa Ben Yehuda, © Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

© Ido Adan

© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

Text description provided by the architects. Mar@Co restaurant is located in Jaffa's Flee market. Thanks to its proximity to Jaffa's Port, the restaurant takes its inspiration from fresh fish and seafood.

© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

The restaurant provides varied seating options, allowing each customer to find their place.
You will find within the space an open kitchen-bar and modular seating on three levels. This kind of layout combines an urban feel with intimate seating niches. 

Axonometry
Axonometry

Industrial materials including concrete, Birch wood, rebar, meet splashes of colors like red, turquoise and pink, softening the hard lines and matter. Adding to the feel is the high ceiling lowered by rebar net and hand-made braided hanging pendants (lampshades), inspired by fishing nets.

© Ido Adan
© Ido Adan

Project location

About this office
Naomi Szwec
Office
Noa Ben Yehuda
Office

Products:

Steel Plastic

