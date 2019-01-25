World
  BABYDOG OFFICE / CUAC ARQUITECTURA

BABYDOG OFFICE / CUAC ARQUITECTURA

  06:00 - 25 January, 2019
BABYDOG OFFICE / CUAC ARQUITECTURA
© Fernando Alda
  • Architects

    CUAC ARQUITECTURA

  • Location

    Calle Darrillo Magdalena, Granada, Spain

  • Category

    Offices

  • Authors Architects

    Tomás García Piriz, Javier Castellano Pulido

  • Area

    110.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Fernando Alda

  • Structural engineer

    Miguel Angel Jiménez Dengra

  • Building engineer

    Pedro Salinas Ayvar

  • Collaborator Architects

    Fran Ruiz Castro, Alvaro Castellano Pulido

  • Student Collaborators

    Graziano Testa, Miriam Pistocchi

  • Lighting

    Miguel Angel Jiménez Dengra

  • Client

    BABYDOG S.L
    More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The advertising company BABYDOG decided to move to an old house located on the fourth floor of a building in the center of the historic center of the city of Granada. This was an elongated and compartmentalized dwelling, with a short façade to the street and delimited by a narrow courtyard and a tiny space for ventilation.

Only the rooms located on the façade had enough conditions of habitability. The needs demanded by a program like this, an office, forced us to project a complete structuring of the property. The first thing to be tackled would be the punctual discarding of all the walls to discover that the elements analyzed were part of a complex structural framework of load-bearing walls. We first scratched the sufaces in order to recover the solid brick texture of the original wall with all the wounds suffered over time (passage of wiring, pieces of wood from old carpentry and tying elements). After that we made some cuts and castings that allowed the wall to continue working structurally while achieving the desired continuity and communication between spaces. The structural support was made with curved metal pieces tensed by cable-stayed in the lower floor.

Axonometry
Axonometry
The result; a ceramic "patchwork" of times, traces and textures through a succession of arcs that were connected and disconnected at the smae time allowing the arrival of light from the exterior. At the ends, two doors (the one in the bathroom and the offices) were lined with a mirror so that, facing each other, they could produce the illusion of having discovered an infinite arcade that, replacing the old corridor, extended beyond the limits of the house.

Volumetries
Volumetries
An arcade located beyond the limits of the succession of stories and superimposed times that we found when entering in thae old house.

Project location

