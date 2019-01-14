Seven New Landmarks Designed for Copenhagen's Amager Nature ParK

Save this picture! Amager Nature Park. Image Courtesy of ADEPT and Møller & Grønborg

A team of Danish designers and architects have won the competition to design seven new landmarks for Amager Nature Park near Copenhagen City Centre. ADEPT, Møller & Grønborg, SNC-Lavalin Atkins and BARK Rådgivning submitted a proposal for a series of structures featuring wooden roof forms around outdoor activities and experiences. The new landmarks are designed to create a holistic experience of the urban nature reserve and contribute to the park’s future growth.

Save this picture! Amager Nature Park. Image Courtesy of ADEPT and Møller & Grønborg

Four of the landmarks will be situated along the water, while three of the structures will mark the main entrances at the edge of the city. The three new main entrances will be placed at the existing visitor center, Asger Jorns Allé and the media town DR Byen, and will help mediate nature and invite the visitors into the nature park. The four future coastal landmarks are made to strengthen the experience of nature and promote aquatic activities like kayaking. The project is made to respect the history and landscape of the park while creating a new destination for recreation, learning and play.

Save this picture! Amager Nature Park. Image Courtesy of ADEPT and Møller & Grønborg

Referencing the reserve’s existing character, the landmarks are composed of a simple design vocabulary that serves as a guideline for planning the landscape, materials and the dynamic between the protected natural and culture areas. The seven new structures will include a subtle way-finding system that marks the way in, out and around the nature reserve landscape. The project program for Amager Nature Park is supported by the foundation Nordea-fonden and the Danish Outdoor Council's funding program for outdoor life.