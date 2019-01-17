World
  7. CAI Athletic Pavilion / GAP Associates

CAI Athletic Pavilion / GAP Associates

  • 12:00 - 17 January, 2019
CAI Athletic Pavilion / GAP Associates
CAI Athletic Pavilion / GAP Associates, © Jesús Arenas Mesa
© Jesús Arenas Mesa

© Jesús Arenas Mesa © Jesús Arenas Mesa © Jesús Arenas Mesa © Jesús Arenas Mesa + 12

  • Architects

    GAP Associates

  • Location

    Av. Emili Vallès, Igualada, Barcelona, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Albert Albareda Valls, Carles Pastor Foz

  • Design Team

    Ramon Corrochano, Alejandro Tomás Arolo, Eudald Pedrós Reig

  • Area

    835.62 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jesús Arenas Mesa

  • Category

    Recreation & Training

  • Construction

    Grupo Ravi

  • Structure

    GAP Associates

  • Quantity Surveyor/Technical Architect

    Jordi Marín

  • MEP Engineering

    Acosta Enginyers
© Jesús Arenas Mesa
© Jesús Arenas Mesa

Text description provided by the architects. The building holds indoor athletic activities such as 100m race or long jump and is used mostly in cold seasons to warm up and avoid injuries of the athletes. 

© Jesús Arenas Mesa
© Jesús Arenas Mesa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Jesús Arenas Mesa
© Jesús Arenas Mesa

The shape of the building is defined by the footprint of the plot, the streetwalk on one side and the athletic stadium and track on the other, while entrances are located on both short sides. The metal structure is designed with Fink trusses painted in white, that help optimize structural elements, to cover the whole space, varying from 10 to 19 meters long.

© Jesús Arenas Mesa
© Jesús Arenas Mesa

The concrete walls are due for vandalism and to avoid external-internal visual connection for distractions, and the polycarbonate elements offer a filtered natural light and create an illuminated landmark at night.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Jesús Arenas Mesa
© Jesús Arenas Mesa
Structure
Structure

Project location

Cite: "CAI Athletic Pavilion / GAP Associates" [Pabellón atlético del CAI / GAP Associates] 17 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909372/cai-athletic-pavilion-gap-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

