Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Collaborators Eduardo Alegre, Orsi Maza, Alexandra Coppieters

Interior Design Martha Perez

Landscape Design Martha Perez

Structures Ricardo Camacho More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The MA lounge is located on one side of the front garden of MA House. They share landscape, garden, and cross views. It has a very specific program, and of temporary use: it is the space of shade next to the swimming pool, the place for readings and games near the water, the space designed for the body and its cares.

The Lounge establishes a clear dialogue with the MA House. which it com- pletes. However, despite working with the same language and materials, the project seeks to create a world of its own, centred on the coexistence of the ex- hibition of an open world, with vigorous vegetation and light in abundance and a large pool with variable section to allow various uses against a small intimate patio, of very controlled scale and uses where the body and scale of the user is the main actor; a space where the protagonist is the definition of a very forceful limit, with the stone and the vegetation that is conquering.