  7. Big And Tiny / Zooco Estudio

Big And Tiny / Zooco Estudio

  • 17:00 - 16 January, 2019
Big And Tiny / Zooco Estudio
Big And Tiny / Zooco Estudio, © Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

© Aaron & Jon Photographers © Aaron & Jon Photographers © Aaron & Jon Photographers © Aaron & Jon Photographers + 12

  • Architects

    Zooco Estudio

  • Location

    11731 Ocean park blvd.Santa Monica. California 90405, United States

  • Authors

    Sixto Martín Martínez, Javier Guzmán Benito, Miguel Crespo Picot

  • Collaborators

    Maria Larriba, Teresa Castillo, Jorge Alonso

  • Area

    2109.73 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Aaron & Jon Photographers

  • Category

    Kindergarten
© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

Text description provided by the architects. Launched in July 2018, Big and Tiny is a unique enrichment space in Santa Monica that fosters productivity, creativity, and community for both parents and kids. It is the first integrated learn, play and work space with entrepreneurial parents in mind. We bring the flexibility of traditional co-working spaces to child care.
The mission of the company is to support and empower our vibrant community of parents by helping them integrate their personal and professional lives. Based on this premise, Big and Tiny was designed with both adults and children in mind.

Axonometric
Axonometric

We began with an empty 2,100 sq. foot space where the main protagonist is the high wood bow truss ceiling that limits the space transversely. These trusses would eventually divide the space into three separate areas with the middle one being the predominant space.

© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

The front space features a coffee and retail area, while the middle area (and core of the project), is a playground for kids. The most secluded third area serves as a co-working space for adults.
Using the original truss ceiling as an example of a universal geometric language, we created a repetitive modular and constructive system, that remind us of a puzzle. This adaptable system creates appealing elevations in all the three areas.

© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

The front reception/retail area is a multipurpose space with bespoke iron furniture on the walls and a counter in the back.

The modular and movable cubes are made out of 10x10 ceramic tiles in pink and blue which is the brands’ color palette. This offers the flexibility to configure the space according to different needs.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The retail area includes iron shelves and racks using same geometric language.

© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

The main central space is presented inside a large wooden structure. This area is divided in two parts: The playground, or “Tinyland”, includes wooden play structures such as the ball pit and slide; and the art studio, where children work on their art projects and take other enrichment classes.

© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

The third and final area, located between the big wooden structure and the outdoor patio, is reserved for our co-working members. This space features office furniture from Normann Cophenhagen and a soundproof phone both by ROOM.

© Aaron & Jon Photographers
© Aaron & Jon Photographers

Cite: "Big And Tiny / Zooco Estudio" [Big And Tiny / Zooco Estudio] 16 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909345/big-and-tiny-zooco-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

