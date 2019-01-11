Holographic Pyramid Coming to the Garage Museum in Moscow

Save this picture! Summer Cinema Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Syndicate Architects

A holographic pyramid by SYNDICATE Architects has been selected as the winner of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art's Summer Cinema Pavilion competition. The project was selected from six shortlisted competitors, and the competition offered up-and-coming Russian architects the opportunity to design a multi-functional temporary pavilion that would be accessible and meet the museum’s standards of environmental responsibility.

Founded by a team of young architects with experience in major Russian and international firms, Moscow-based SYNDICATE created a truncated pyramid that will be elevated off the ground. The design allows for the cinema hall to visually unfold into the park and references the architecture of the former Vremena Goda café, which was reconstructed by Rem Koolhaas as a permanent home for the Garage. With its unique shape, unusual materials, and functional design, the pavilion will offer the experience of an open-air cinema in any weather, while its holographic facades, Garage Screen neon sign hung at eye level, and red velvet curtains are designed to create a festive mood.

Dasha Zhukova, founder of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, said that, “One of the missions of Garage is to support Russian art and architecture. SYNDICATE offered something more than an architectural concept: it’s a new way of experiencing cinema. We hope that this competition will stimulate the development of temporary architecture in Russia.” The jury consisted of Dasha Zhukova; Anton Belov, Director of Garage; Varvara Melnikova, CEO of Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture, and Design and founding partner at KB Strelka; Daria Paramonova, head of Strelka Architects; Ekaterina Golovatyuk, co-founder of GRACE studio and the architect behind the Museum’s first summer cinema; and Olga Aleksandrova, partner at BuroMoscow.

The new summer pavilion will be built this spring in Garage Square in front of the Garage Museum.