Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects

+ 11

Interior Design ZGF Architects

Structural Engineer Magnusson Klemencic Associates

MEP Affiliated Engineers

CIVIL V3 Companies

Landscape Carol Yetken Landscape Architect

Contractor Mortenson/Power, J.V.

Program Management Rise Morgan, J.V.

Sky Garden Design Mikyoung Kim More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. SCB served as the design architect for the exterior and public interior spaces of the new, 22 story, 1.25 million square foot Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Completed in 2012, the facility is on Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine Campus and next to the recently completed Prentice Women’s Hospital.

Special features included in SCB’s exterior scope of work are a pedestrian bridge to the central parking facility, two bridges to the adjacent Prentice Women’s Hospital, a Sky garden, sky lobby and overlook. Interior features included in SCB’s scope of work are a freestanding oval elevator bank, suspended whale exhibit, Captain Streeter coffee bar, aquarium, illuminated information desks, garden market-themed food court, healing garden, entertainment stage, and a tree house.

SCB teamed with Zimmer Gunsul Frasca Architects, LLP and Anderson Mikos Architects, Ltd to design the new hospital. It is situated at a prominent urban location in Chicago overlooking Seneca Park and adjacent to the Museum of Contemporary Art and the historic Water Tower.