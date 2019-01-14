World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. United States
  5. ZGF Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects

  • 16:00 - 14 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects
Save this picture!
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects, Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing

Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing + 11

  • Interior Design

    ZGF Architects

  • Structural Engineer

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • MEP

    Affiliated Engineers

  • CIVIL

    V3 Companies

  • Landscape

    Carol Yetken Landscape Architect

  • Contractor

    Mortenson/Power, J.V.

  • Program Management

    Rise Morgan, J.V.

  • Sky Garden Design

    Mikyoung Kim
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing

Text description provided by the architects. SCB served as the design architect for the exterior and public interior spaces of the new, 22 story, 1.25 million square foot Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Completed in 2012, the facility is on Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine Campus and next to the recently completed Prentice Women’s Hospital.

Save this picture!
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Save this picture!
Organization and Vertical Transport
Organization and Vertical Transport
Save this picture!
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing

Special features included in SCB’s exterior scope of work are a pedestrian bridge to the central parking facility, two bridges to the adjacent Prentice Women’s Hospital, a Sky garden, sky lobby and overlook. Interior features included in SCB’s scope of work are a freestanding oval elevator bank, suspended whale exhibit, Captain Streeter coffee bar, aquarium, illuminated information desks, garden market-themed food court, healing garden, entertainment stage, and a tree house.

Save this picture!
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing

SCB teamed with Zimmer Gunsul Frasca Architects, LLP and Anderson Mikos Architects, Ltd to design the new hospital. It is situated at a prominent urban location in Chicago overlooking Seneca Park and adjacent to the Museum of Contemporary Art and the historic Water Tower.

Save this picture!
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing
Nick Merrick © Hedrich Blessing

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZGF Architects
Office
SCB Architects
Office
Anderson Mikos Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital United States
Cite: "Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago / ZGF Architects + SCB Architects + Anderson Mikos Architects" 14 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909319/ann-and-robert-h-lurie-childrens-hospital-of-chicago-zgf-architects-plus-scb-architects-plus-anderson-mikos-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream