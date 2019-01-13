World
Library de Kimpel / Adem Architecten
Library de Kimpel / Adem Architecten, © Adem Architecten
© Adem Architecten

  • Architects

    Adem Architecten

  • Location

    Eikenlaan 25, 3740 Bilzen, Belgium

  • Lead Architects

    Adem architecten bv bvba – Donald Nijssen - Maarten Van Eyck

  • Area

    1.9 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Adem Architecten
    © Adem Architecten
    © Adem Architecten

    Text description provided by the architects. The new Bilzen library is part of an integral renovationprogram for the recreation site De Kimpel in Bilzen.

    © Adem Architecten
    © Adem Architecten

    The designed masterplan for this site provides for the strategic development of a new library, a reallocation of the existing library into offices and exhibitionspace, a refurbishment of the lobby and the KimpelKaffee as well as the construction of a new youthcenter.

    © Adem Architecten
    © Adem Architecten

    The design of the library is the pilot project on this site and finally changes the face of the recreation center. In contrast to the existing architecture, it was decided to have a strong interaction with the environment, transparent spaces and a clear architecture.

    Plan 1
    Plan 1
    Plan 2
    Plan 2

    Not only the rich literarycollection has found a new place here. The library is primarily an experience center where space has been created for education, meeting and experience in the broadest sensory sense.

    © Adem Architecten
    © Adem Architecten

    The interior of the library is designed and organized for its users around 5 themed islands. Jazz Bilzen was one of the first major festivals in Belgium and is still part of the collective-DNA of the people off Bilzen. It is therefore not surprising that the first theme island has become music. This is followed by literature & poetry in a readingsalon, lifestyle and sport in and around a zenspace, art and architecture in the studio of designclassics and finally traveling with windows to the world.

    © Adem Architecten
    © Adem Architecten

    "Tesi samanunga was edele unde scona" is one of the oldest preserved sentences in Dutch and is kept in the abbey of (Munster)Bilzen. "This collection is noble and beautiful" could not be a more appropriate slogan for this library. As a tribute and to update the past in the present, a literary museum has been integrated into the library.

    Experience says so much more than words. We invite you to come and discover the library and the De Kimpel site.

