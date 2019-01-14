The Apartment / DO Architects

+ 19

Architects DO Architects

Location Lithuania

Lead Architects Andrė Baldišiūtė, Marija Steponavičiūtė, Dovilė Skrupskelienė

Project Year 2018

Photographs Norbert Tukaj

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Then sun, rising behind the long panoramic glass facade, playfully slides around the unique terrazzo floor up until very evening. The floor is made by using big scale marble, granite and travertine pieces, combined together with a white concrete binder. Natural stones, each of which has its own precise position to create the unique floor drawing, have different shapes, colours and edges. The floor becomes a background for every thoroughly thought detail in the living room.

Roughly textured walls absorb the sun rays and create various shadows, warm yellow curtains cover the glass facade and calm down the direct sunlight, wooden wall panels, separating different zones, bring warmth to the living areas.

Natural concrete staircase leads upstairs to a different kind of living experience. This is a unique space for both relaxation and active sports, separated only by a thin aluminium strip on the floor.

The most personal space of the apartment also has a magnificent view towards the city and gets an extra light from the skylight. The light, coming from it, reflects from the natural wood wall panels and warms up cold surfaces of terrazzo, marble, concrete, glass and stainless steel, making the intimate atmosphere of the room even more cozy.