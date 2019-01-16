World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Lithuania
  5. Plazma Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Duplex in Turniškės / Plazma Architecture Studio

Duplex in Turniškės / Plazma Architecture Studio

  • 08:00 - 16 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Duplex in Turniškės / Plazma Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
Duplex in Turniškės / Plazma Architecture Studio, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj + 20

  • Architects

    Plazma Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Turniškių str. Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Lead Architects

    Rytis Mikulionis (lead architect), Paulius Paskačimas (architect)

  • Structural Engineers

    CONSTR (Adomas Sabaliauskas, Domas Amolevičius, Arimantas Palavinskas)

  • Area

    792.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj

  • Category

    Loft
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Duplex in the valley of the river Neris, surrounded by a pine forest. 
The main concept comes from constantly changing nature. Unity of the monolithic shapes and simple volumes emphasize natural environment. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Houses of the same plan structure arranged perpendicularly and connected by a common underground parking. The main axis of structure is an atrium with a staircase which joins three levels of the house: basement, ground floor, and the first floor. Ground floor space is structured on the open plan principle. Kitchen, dining area, living zone and home office is planned around staircase with skylight. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

 Bedrooms are placed on the first floor. Children ‘s rooms are separated from the master bedroom by a slightly different floor level and the glass atrium which divides the house volume. Thus, a graceful and dynamic silhouette is created with different roof heights, pushed through the facade planes. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

All of the technical utilities and parking is placed in the basement. The road to access the garage is hidden between two volumes and is almost invisible from all perspectives, thus the forest surrounding the house is not disturbed by any vehicles. Sharp shapes of stone cover external walls and extend to the interior, while planes of glass façade are designed in a way that from inside, the relationship with surrounding landscape seems fluid. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Structure of the building is made of reinforced concrete and supported by metal columns. Ventilated cladding system is used for façade which has a custom grid made of natural Jura Marble stone. A white matt stone is highlighted by glass curtainwalls in a dark aluminium frame. 

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Plazma Architecture Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Lithuania
Cite: "Duplex in Turniškės / Plazma Architecture Studio" 16 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909278/duplex-in-turniskes-plazma-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream