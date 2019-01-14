KAV fashion studio / Keren Offner - ok design

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. KAV a fashion boutique of the designer Dikla Einat opened in the southern edge of Tel Aviv. The minimalist style of the cloths where the first inspiration of the interior designer Keren Offner who created a maximum exposure of the inside to the street of this small commercial asset, which had functioned before as a restaurant.

The main goal of this project was to make the most of the space without breaking the minimalist and scandinavian tranquility atmosphere, an outcome of the limited color and material palette used by Offner in the store.

The name of the brand KAV which means Line in Hebrew also relates to the esthetic concept. The interior design in fact translates the fashion dress code into a three dimensional space. The 83 square meters are divided into two parts: the store (45 square meters) and the atelier of the fashion designer.

The exterior made of drywall which creates niches covered by Birches wood, which will serve as cloth racking to hang and display the cloth and accessories in the open space and simultaneously create intimate and welcoming atmosphere for the customers. A pink and orange sofa, a large grey counter on a grey floor, one large vase with a big plant at the entrance, and displays positioned in niches built in grey drywalls give the precise background to the fashion collection.



