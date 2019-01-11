Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill to Design China's Tallest Skyscraper

Save this picture! Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center. Image Courtesy of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture have won the competition to design the Shimao Longgang Master Plan that includes a 700-meter tall skyscraper called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center. Set to become the tallest skyscraper in China, the project will be set between the foothills of Longcheng Park and Dayun National Park. The supertall is designed to be a new sculptural icon for the Shenzhen skyline.

AS+GG Design Partner Adrian Smith, FAIA said that, "The Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center is anthropomorphic in its character, representing and honoring in an abstract way the athletes that train and struggle to have the opportunity to perform in the world-class stadiums, arenas, and natatorium directly adjacent to and integrated into the overall AS+GG master plan for this project. The result is a muscular expression in high-performance glass with layers of texture that define the elements of its shaped form."

Atop the Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center will be a performance space combined with one of the world’s highest observation areas. The new tower is located at the center of the Shenzhen Longgang Master Plan and is the main focal point for every office and apartment building within the development. It is envisioned as one of the tallest towers in the world, at approximately 700 meters. The mixed-use district that surrounds and connects with the tower is designed with a master plan that integrates a new public realm combining cultural and retail programs.

The environmental goal for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Center and the surrounding landscape is to obtain LEED Platinum certification. High-performance glass will be used to reduced heat gain, while the buildings are oriented to respond to existing environmental solar conditions for enhanced passive solar control. At the same time, strategic natural lighting for the interior spaces was made to increase human comfort levels, and the development was designed so that winds predominantly from the east and northeast are funneled into the open spaces to provide natural ventilation throughout the site and improve outdoor thermal comfort. The complex also will have a major public transportation center and bus terminal to move large groups of people to and from the site efficiently. Addressing water management, landscape features are designed to manage heavy rainfalls using engineered soils, retention ponds, native plants, and foliage as a network of systems that will recycle the rain water for irrigation and other uses.

News via AS+GG