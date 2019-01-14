Tiny Holiday Home / i29 interior architects + Chris Collaris

+ 29

Construction architecture Hagoort bouw B.V.

Structural engineer Vissers & Vissers B.V

Landscape design De Zilverlinde, Frank Heiligers

Landscape and Nautical construction Marcel Zaal

Text description provided by the architects. With a footprint of only 55 m2 this house still has a luxurious feel of space, and all around panoramas to the surrounding nature. This compact home is built for a family of four, including a living room, a kitchen/dining room, a patio, three bedrooms, one bathroom and two toilets. The layout is developed from the inside-out, the smart arrangement of functions make use of every cm2.

Situated on a elongated island plot close to the lake, the positioning of the building volume is related to the views on the surrounding water and the orientation on the sun. By dividing the volume into four parts, the panoramic views and the invading sunlight become very specific. On the outside the diversity in size and the interconnected positioning create a sculptural image, looking different from every angle. In order to intensify this sculptural quality, all facades have a minimal design with invisible roof endings and window frames detailled behind the wood facade. All volumes have big windows or sliding doors which can be opened completely to fully merge the inside with the outside. On the inside, the dimensions and ceiling heights of the different volumes clearly articulate the separate area’s and functions in the house. Long sightlines crossing the outside patio provide a visual connection. By opening up large sliding doors of the patio the volumes of the kitchen and living are physically connected.

Custom furniture and integrated cabinets accentuate the graphical quality on the inside. We made use of simple materials like natural oak wooden panels -or stained black to combine with the rough pinewood facade- and a continuing polished concrete floor.

We strived for a design strategy in which architecture and interior come together in a model combination. Each volume has its own program. By linking interior components to the architecture and vice versa, the result is a high quality project not dependent of expensive materials or technical show. In every detail we aimed for the ultimate space efficient solution. Every aspect of the design is approached to produce a pure and unified experience to leave a strong impression. Making quality projects is, in our opinion, not always ‘the bigger the better’. With simple yet smart interventions this project is of the highest standard and at the same time energy efficient, eco-friendly, and built with a small footprint. In this sense it’s a model example of a tiny house; smart, comfortable but with no consessions to quality in both the interior and architectural design; small is beautiful.