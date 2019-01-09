World
  Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos
© BICUBIK
© BICUBIK

© BICUBIK

© BICUBIK
© BICUBIK

Text description provided by the architects. Tucuri is an area located in Nayón, in the city of Quito. A fascinating place for its microclimate, fauna, flora and a privileged view of the Cumbayá Valley. The carob trees are the endemic trees of the sector and are everywhere; attracting an infinity of birds, that with their song, make anyone feel part of nature, a few minutes from the city. It is precisely in this place, where the Tacuri House is implanted and for which, it gets its name.

© BICUBIK
© BICUBIK

A space resulting from a great work of analysis, which respects the original natural environment of the lot and which looks at the carob trees for inspiration. This is how his architectural concept was born: "live among the trees". This concept materializes, since the project adapts to the natural topography of the lot and respects all the carob trees, achieving a timeless house, which feels as if nature itself was born.

Axonometric
Axonometric

It is distributed in the perimeter of three different volumes, around the central courtyard, embracing the earth source of inspiration and achieving the integration of the whole family. A first volume forms the street front and contains all spaces of a social nature, a second volume, with two floors and perpendicular to the first, groups together the family resting spaces and a third volume, which functions as closure, the study. These three volumes are connected by a continuous exterior route around the entire house.

© BICUBIK
© BICUBIK
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© BICUBIK
© BICUBIK
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The concrete slabs in the manner of foliage, float and interlace with each other, to create living spaces, while metal columns, like trunks, can support them. Glass, an important resource in the project, allows to contain the interior spaces, but in turn to relate them to the environment. With the support of wood, placed as a covering in the services, the house always maintains a comfortable temperature.
The Tacuri House, a project that invites us to live an experience, the experience of architecture.

© BICUBIK
© BICUBIK

Cite: "Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos" [Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos] 09 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

