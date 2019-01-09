World
Work Environment Tweeperenboom / ALT architectuur

  • 10:00 - 9 January, 2019
Work Environment Tweeperenboom / ALT architectuur
Work Environment Tweeperenboom / ALT architectuur, © Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

  • Construction

    Studiebureau Riessauw bvba

  • Technics

    Frederik Christiaens

  • Lighting

    The Home Project (Lisboa)

  • Client

    Tweeperenboom
© Johnny Umans
Text description provided by the architects. Three volumes are added at the old house, situated in front of a square with the old church of Winksele.

© Johnny Umans
The three volumes create a new situation. A series of spaces will be used now for the wonderful activities of the cooperation Tweeperenboom.

© Johnny Umans
Section 1
Section 1
© Johnny Umans
The new volumes remind us of typical forms, materialities, and constructions of rural architecture.

