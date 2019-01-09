Work Environment Tweeperenboom / ALT architectuur

-
Architects
-
LocationWinksele, 3020 Herent, Belgium
-
Lead ArchitectThierry Lagrange (ALT architectuur)
-
Area475.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionStudiebureau Riessauw bvba
-
TechnicsFrederik Christiaens
-
LightingThe Home Project (Lisboa)
-
ClientTweeperenboom
Text description provided by the architects. Three volumes are added at the old house, situated in front of a square with the old church of Winksele.
The three volumes create a new situation. A series of spaces will be used now for the wonderful activities of the cooperation Tweeperenboom.
The new volumes remind us of typical forms, materialities, and constructions of rural architecture.