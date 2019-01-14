World
Chongqing Vanke Forest Park Sales Gallery / LWK & Partners, night view. Image © Guanhong Chen
  • Developer

    CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

  • Building Construction Plan Design

    Chongqing Long Building Anji Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

  • Interior Design

    Guangzhou ENJOYDESIGN

  • Landscape Design

    Chongqing A&N Design Co., Ltd.

  • Curtain Wall Design Consultant

    An Wei Xin Architectural Design Co. Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
night view. Image © Guanhong Chen
Text description provided by the architects. The scenery is beauty; nature is grandeur. Abandon screams and self-expression, and embrace silence and tranquillity… “Retreat” is a design attitude.

hero image. Image © Guanhong Chen
hero image. Image © Guanhong Chen

Sitting next to the third largest urban public park in the world, Chongqing Vanke Forest Park Sales Gallery is a retreat between the city and nature.

night view. Image © Guanhong Chen
The project is a magical house hidden in nature, a wood cabin among fir trees. At its initial opening, it is the sales gallery of the residential project, but it will be turned into a kindergarten for the community in the future.

general axon
spatial diagram
In terms of design, the building needs to satisfy both the initial commercial sales function and the later educational function, as well as to portray the overall design concept of Chongqing Vanke Forest Park.

interior. Image © Guanhong Chen
Returning to nature is an important part of the modern city lifestyle, and it is a key concept for the project. Hence, a gigantic “mirror” is mounted on the building’s elevation to reflect the 5,000 sqm fir tree wood, and a wood cabin is cut out at the base of the mirror.

interior. Image © Guanhong Chen
Visitors enter the forest into the infinite illusion created by the reflective mirror until they reach the cozy wood cabin – a home in nature.

interior. Image © Guanhong Chen
For children, who are the future users of the building, entering this wonderland allows them to explore the unknown world and fantastical space behind the mirror.

landscape. Image © Guanhong Chen
The ‘mirror’ must have high reflectivity as a key design feature, and satisfy the building's energy-saving, insulation and lighting requirements as a curtain wall.

mirror. Image © Guanhong Chen
After multiple tests and trials, an exposed insulated unilateral glazing was picked to effectively fulfill the needs of reflectiveness and the indoor environment.

mirror. Image © Guanhong Chen
In order to create the aura of "a wood cabin in the mirror", the project has high requirements for united collaboration between architectural design, landscape design, and interior design.

night view. Image © Guanhong Chen
The 5,000 sqm fir tree wood is a container provided by the landscape; the architecture retreat into nature through the mirror. The interior design of the Hall of Seeds adds to the overall concept. The three elements work closely to summon life in the building.

landscape. Image © Guanhong Chen
The most beautiful architectural form is symbiosis with nature. In the face of natural beauty and forest charm, ‘retreat’ is an appropriate choice. This building with a design attitude is a door for the little child inside everyone – it leads to a place where they can explore the wood cabin in the world behind the mirror to their heart’s desire.

landscape. Image © Guanhong Chen
Cite: "Chongqing Vanke Forest Park Sales Gallery / LWK & Partners" 14 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909149/chongqing-vanke-forest-park-sales-gallery-lwk-and-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

重庆万科森林公园销售及展示中心 / LWK & Partners

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

