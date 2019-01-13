World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Belarus
  5. ZROBYM architects
  6. 2018
  7. Kitchen Coffee Roasters / ZROBYM architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Kitchen Coffee Roasters / ZROBYM architects

  • 05:00 - 13 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kitchen Coffee Roasters / ZROBYM architects
Save this picture!
Kitchen Coffee Roasters / ZROBYM architects, © Tatiana Sibas
© Tatiana Sibas

© Tatiana Sibas © Tatiana Sibas © Tatiana Sibas © Tatiana Sibas + 32

  • Architects

    ZROBYM architects

  • Location

    Minsk, Belarus

  • Lead Architects

    Andrus Bezdar, Roman Mohamad

  • Clients

    Kitchen Coffee Roasters

  • Area

    230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tatiana Sibas
Save this picture!
© Tatiana Sibas
© Tatiana Sibas

Text description provided by the architects. Interior project of the production facility. The company Kitchen Coffee Roasters is engaged in the roasting coffee process in Minsk, Belarus. We increased the space of almost 200 square meters by building the second floor. Kitchen Coffee Roasters team holds training workshops there. It was necessary to repair almost two hundred square meters with a ceiling height of seven meters in a limited budget.

Save this picture!
© Tatiana Sibas
© Tatiana Sibas

Based on this, we proposed to divide the room into two levels. The renovation of the main space was made to the level of three meters from the floor, so we saved the budget for the decoration of the walls and the ceiling. In this way, we created a contrast between the old walls of the production hall and the smooth white walls of the new production.

Save this picture!
Axo 03
Axo 03

We used a self-leveling floor. The paintings are a detail that emphasizes the idea of “interrupting” the design on the level of three meters. Dobermans are painted on three paintings - one canvas is placed on the floor, and the dog is painted to its full height. In the other two paintings, the heads of dogs are higher than the level of three meters from the floor. Respectively, the heads don’t appear in the composition.

Save this picture!
© Tatiana Sibas
© Tatiana Sibas

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZROBYM architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Refurbishment Renovation Belarus
Cite: "Kitchen Coffee Roasters / ZROBYM architects" 13 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909140/kitchen-coffee-roasters-zrobym-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream