CCB Paineiras / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

Architects Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

Location Quinta da Baronesa, Brazil

Authors Andrés Gálvez, Márton Gyuricza, Gabriel Reis, Gabriel Bocchile, Lina Maeoca

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographer Paula Monroy

Construction Epson Engenharia

Engineer in Charge Edson Leme

Structure Stec

MEP Zamaro

Landscape Design Gilberto Elkis More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This residence designed by Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura, is located on a generous site and has an extensive leisure program, such as swimming pool, games room, sauna, rest room, spa and gourmet area.

The house has 6 suites, living and dining areas, gourmet area, covered porch, gym, sauna, swimming pool with spa, home theater, extensive service area, 4 car garage and caretaker's house. Approximate area of ​​1200 m², including pool area and spa.

It is a raised ground level house with generous eaves to protect from high solar incidence. Living and dining areas integrated with the covered porch and gourmet area, allowing generous spaces to receive friends and family. Gym, swimming pool, spa, sauna and integrated massage room with a view of the landscape.

Most of the structure of the house is concrete, with high coverage of the living room and balcony in metal. Predominance of materials such as stone, travertine marble on floors, cast aluminum element, slatted wood linings, demolition floors in intimate areas and aluminum frames.

The client requested a raised house from the street with a large garden to give greater privacy to the family, isolated rooms, balconies integrated with the living room and outside area. One of the client's requirements was to have an integrated gym with sauna, and a massage room overlooking the garden, pool and landscape, according to Architect Márton Gyuricza.

The house is located in the interior of São Paulo state, with a hot summer climate and mild winter weather. The condominium is in a region of much vegetation, with large areas of preservation. Based on these characteristics, the landscape designer Gilberto Elkis, proposed a project that encompasses a very large diversity of native species of the region. Landscaping has the function of integrating the home with the external environment, bringing thermal comfort and preserving the privacy of the family.