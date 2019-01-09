World
  Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section
Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section, © Fabián Dejtiar
© Fabián Dejtiar

Designing commercial spaces has historically been a challenge. In these environments, spatial distribution plays a fundamental role, even more so if we have a few extra square meters. With this being said, the study of these spaces in plan and section can be a great starting point. It not only allows us to analyze the logistics and circulation of customers but also helps us find efficient variations and innovations that will enable your store to stand out from the others.

Below, we've selected a series of 25 examples in plan and section that can help you understand how different architects faced the challenge.

I Find Everything / Makoto Yamaguchi Design / 20 m2

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
via Makoto Yamaguchi Design
via Makoto Yamaguchi Design
via Makoto Yamaguchi Design
via Makoto Yamaguchi Design

ALL SH / Linehouse / 20 m2

© Benoit Florencon
© Benoit Florencon
via Linehouse
via Linehouse

Zuo Corp / Super Super + Inside/Outside / 27 m2

© Jacek Majewski
© Jacek Majewski
via Super Super / InsideOutside
via Super Super / InsideOutside

retaW Store Harajuku / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype / 27 m2

© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken
via Nobuo Araki/The Archetype
via Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

La Melguiza / ZOOCO Estudio / 32 m2

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
via ZOOCO Estudio
via ZOOCO Estudio

The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt / 33 m2

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
via 45tilt
via 45tilt

BULLIT / Hugo Mompó

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
via Hugo Mompó
via Hugo Mompó

Nuilea / Zooco Estudio

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
via ZOOCO Estudio
via ZOOCO Estudio
via ZOOCO Estudio
via ZOOCO Estudio

Camper Store Milano / Kengo Kuma & Associates / 52 m2

© Zeno Zotti
© Zeno Zotti
via Kengo Kuma & Associates
via Kengo Kuma & Associates
via Kengo Kuma & Associates
via Kengo Kuma & Associates

Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio / 54 m2

© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
via Masquespacio
via Masquespacio
via Masquespacio
via Masquespacio

Oiselle Flagship Store / goCstudio / 58 m2

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott
via goCstudio
via goCstudio
via goCstudio
via goCstudio

Petite Pomme / Erbalunga estudio / 60 m2

© Ivan Casal Nieto
© Ivan Casal Nieto
via Erbalunga estudio
via Erbalunga estudio
via Erbalunga estudio
via Erbalunga estudio

MAJANTU / Pablo Dellatorre, Estudio Montevideo / 60 m2

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
via Pablo Dellatorre, Estudio Montevideo
via Pablo Dellatorre, Estudio Montevideo
via Pablo Dellatorre, Estudio Montevideo
via Pablo Dellatorre, Estudio Montevideo

Gigi-Verde Kobe / SIDES CORE / 76 m2

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
via SIDES CORE
via SIDES CORE

Chesse Tart Shop BAKE / 07BEACH / 70 m2

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
via 07BEACH
via 07BEACH
via 07BEACH
via 07BEACH

Sneakerboy Store / March Studio / 70 m2

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
via March Studio
via March Studio
via March Studio
via March Studio

POR-WOR Inter Bookstore / tidtangstudio

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
via tidtangstudio
via tidtangstudio

Bodebo Store in Barcelona / CAVAA / 74 m2

© Jordi Surroca
© Jordi Surroca
© CAVAA
© CAVAA

Patrick Cox Shop / Sinato / 79 m2

via Toshiyuki Yano
via Toshiyuki Yano
© Sinato
© Sinato

Electra BikeHub / Andrey Ukolov + Ekaterina Osipova / 90 m2

© Sergey Kuznetsov
© Sergey Kuznetsov
via Andrey Ukolov + Ekaterina Osipova
via Andrey Ukolov + Ekaterina Osipova

Bankara Store / studio201architects / 94 m2

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
via studio201architects
via studio201architects
via studio201architects
via studio201architects

Camino store / All Arquitectura / 96 m2

© Armando Juárez
© Armando Juárez
via All Arquitectura
via All Arquitectura
via All Arquitectura
via All Arquitectura

Kindo / Anagrama

© Estudio Tampiquito
© Estudio Tampiquito
via Anagrama
via Anagrama

Hugg Store / TANDEM design studio / 100 m2

Cortesía de TANDEM design studio
Cortesía de TANDEM design studio
Cortesía de TANDEM design studio
Cortesía de TANDEM design studio
Cortesía de TANDEM design studio
Cortesía de TANDEM design studio

Blushhh! Secret Shop / AKZ Architectura / 100 m2

© Lesha Yanchenkov
© Lesha Yanchenkov
via AKZ Architectura
via AKZ Architectura
Fabian Dejtiar
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section" [Tiendas de menos de 100 m2: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta y sección] 09 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909051/retail-stores-under-100-square-meters-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

