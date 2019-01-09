Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section

Designing commercial spaces has historically been a challenge. In these environments, spatial distribution plays a fundamental role, even more so if we have a few extra square meters. With this being said, the study of these spaces in plan and section can be a great starting point. It not only allows us to analyze the logistics and circulation of customers but also helps us find efficient variations and innovations that will enable your store to stand out from the others.

Below, we've selected a series of 25 examples in plan and section that can help you understand how different architects faced the challenge.

I Find Everything / Makoto Yamaguchi Design / 20 m2

ALL SH / Linehouse / 20 m2

retaW Store Harajuku / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype / 27 m2

La Melguiza / ZOOCO Estudio / 32 m2

The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt / 33 m2

Camper Store Milano / Kengo Kuma & Associates / 52 m2

Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio / 54 m2

Oiselle Flagship Store / goCstudio / 58 m2

Petite Pomme / Erbalunga estudio / 60 m2

MAJANTU / Pablo Dellatorre, Estudio Montevideo / 60 m2

Gigi-Verde Kobe / SIDES CORE / 76 m2

Chesse Tart Shop BAKE / 07BEACH / 70 m2

Sneakerboy Store / March Studio / 70 m2

Bodebo Store in Barcelona / CAVAA / 74 m2

Patrick Cox Shop / Sinato / 79 m2

Electra BikeHub / Andrey Ukolov + Ekaterina Osipova / 90 m2

via Andrey Ukolov + Ekaterina Osipova

Bankara Store / studio201architects / 94 m2

Camino store / All Arquitectura / 96 m2

Hugg Store / TANDEM design studio / 100 m2

Cortesía de TANDEM design studio

Cortesía de TANDEM design studio

Cortesía de TANDEM design studio

Blushhh! Secret Shop / AKZ Architectura / 100 m2