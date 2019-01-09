Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section
Designing commercial spaces has historically been a challenge. In these environments, spatial distribution plays a fundamental role, even more so if we have a few extra square meters. With this being said, the study of these spaces in plan and section can be a great starting point. It not only allows us to analyze the logistics and circulation of customers but also helps us find efficient variations and innovations that will enable your store to stand out from the others.
Below, we've selected a series of 25 examples in plan and section that can help you understand how different architects faced the challenge.
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Retail Stores Under 100 Square Meters: Examples in Plan and Section" [Tiendas de menos de 100 m2: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta y sección] 09 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909051/retail-stores-under-100-square-meters-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884